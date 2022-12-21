Creighton men's soccer has two athletes selected in top 10 picks of MLS Super Draft

Creighton's high-scoring offense certainly drew the attention of MLS teams.

Duncan McGuire, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate who led the NCAA in goals and points this season, was taken by Orlando City as the sixth overall pick in the MLS Super Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Three picks later, teammate Owen O'Malley, who had eight goals and six assists, was taken by St. Louis City.

Creighton, which led the NCAA with 65 goals in a season when it reached the NCAA semifinals, was the only school to have two players selected with top 10 picks.

McGuire had an unforgettable junior season after scoring one goal as a sophomore.

McGuire scored five goals in Creighton's first two matches and was among the nation's scoring leaders all fall. He scored six goals in leading the Bluejays to the Big East tournament title - four of the goals came in the semifinal win over Seton Hall.

Goals kept coming for McGuire as Creighton won four NCAA tournament games. He's also one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is the top honor in Division I soccer. The winner of that award will be announced Jan. 6.

O'Malley, a midfielder from North Carolina, had scored one goal in his two seasons before scoring seven in Creighton's first 13 games this season.

Union Omaha's Ryen Jiba was taken with the 19th overall pick by Minnesota United.

