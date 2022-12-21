Creighton men's soccer has two athletes selected in top 10 picks of MLS Super Draft

Creighton's high-scoring offense certainly drew the attention of MLS teams.
Duncan McGuire, an Omaha Creighton Prep graduate who led the NCAA in goals and points this season, was taken by Orlando City as the sixth overall pick in the MLS Super Draft on Wednesday afternoon. Three picks later, teammate Owen O'Malley, who had eight goals and six assists, was taken by St. Louis City.
Creighton, which led the NCAA with 65 goals in a season when it reached the NCAA semifinals, was the only school to have two players selected with top 10 picks.
McGuire had an unforgettable junior season after scoring one goal as a sophomore.
McGuire scored five goals in Creighton's first two matches and was among the nation's scoring leaders all fall. He scored six goals in leading the Bluejays to the Big East tournament title - four of the goals came in the semifinal win over Seton Hall.
Goals kept coming for McGuire as Creighton won four NCAA tournament games. He's also one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is the top honor in Division I soccer. The winner of that award will be announced Jan. 6.
O'Malley, a midfielder from North Carolina, had scored one goal in his two seasons before scoring seven in Creighton's first 13 games this season.
Union Omaha's Ryen Jiba was taken with the 19th overall pick by Minnesota United.
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Mark O'Neill (23) and Missouri State's James Jennings (21) go up for the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Members of the Creighton women's soccer team watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton head coach Johnny Torres calls out to his team in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) fights for the ball between Missouri State's Michael Peck (5) and Javier Martin gil (2) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) heads the ball in the net past Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) and Javier Martin gil (2) for the Bluejays' second goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton players and fans celebrate the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton law students Adrian Pascotto, left, and Stephanie Oliver celebrate the Bluejays' game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Alejandro Maillet (17) celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Missouri State's Harry Townsend (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Duncan McGuire (13) talks with an official as teammate Jake Ashford (25) comes to pull him back in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Missouri State's Kian Yari (8) stretches out for the ball as Creighton's Charles Auguste (8) comes up in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Giorgio Probo (27) controls the ball between Missouri State's Adrian Barosen (16) and Kian Yari (8) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
The Missouri State vs. Creighton first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Jake Ashford (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring the Bluejays' first goal in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Missouri State's Aadne Bruseth (7) controls the ball as Creighton's Callum Watson (14) runs up behind him in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton fans watch the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Ben Foulks (15) controls the ball in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Paul Kruse (1) makes a save in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Callum Watson (14) moves with the ball between Missouri State's Lorenzo Dentale (6), Aadne Bruseth (7) and Ollie Bate (18) in the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
Creighton's Owen O'Malley (18) celebrates his team's victory following the first round match of the NCAA men's soccer tournament in Omaha on Thursday. Creighton won the match 2-1.
