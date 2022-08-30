 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer jumps to No. 7 in rankings

The Creighton men's soccer team jumped from unranked to No. 7 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 following a pair of big wins to open the season.

The Bluejays are in the poll for the first time since Nov. 4, 2018. This is the highest they have been ranked since 2016, when they reached No. 6.

CU defeated 2021 NCAA tournament qualifier Oakland 6-0 in their opener on Thursday before beating Rutgers 6-1 on Sunday.

The Jays return to action Friday with a home match against Saint Louis at 6:30 p.m.

