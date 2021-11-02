Creighton men's soccer looking to carry momentum into match against Providence

The same word kept coming up during conversations between Creighton players as they digested the Jays’ worst start to league play since joining the Big East.
Accountability.
They were 0-4 against conference opponents. And in last place. The same team that opened the year with such promise, that even upset top-ranked Indiana one month earlier.
“We knew we had talent around us and the players around us to make a run,” sophomore defender Mark O’Neill said. “But we let things slide a little bit, just with holding each other to the highest standard.”
They’ve made the necessary adjustments over the past few weeks, though.
Creighton’s unbeaten in its past five matches, and it just produced one of its most complete performances of the year in a 2-0 win at Butler Saturday.
On Monday, the Jays had three players earn league awards — the conference recognized senior Diego Gutierrez (player of the week), O’Neill (defensive player of the week) and defender Miguel Ventura (freshman of the week).
All of a sudden, CU’s pulled itself out of the bottom of the rugged Big East. It’s in a four-way tie for fourth.
How?
“We’re all relentless, we’re all committed and we have that belief, which makes us a really strong group,” redshirt junior midfielder Dominic Briggs said. “That makes me think this season could end very well for us.”
Creighton could definitely secure a spot in the six-team conference tournament with a win over No. 16 Providence. That match, the last one of the regular season, is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Morrison Stadium.
Technically, the Jays could still finish top six in the league with a draw or even a loss on Wednesday.
But since they’re also now in contention for their first NCAA tournament berth in five years, they’re aiming for a résumé-boosting victory.
Creighton’s RPI sits at No. 28 heading into action this week. It has played the ninth-toughest schedule in the country — the RPI ranks the Big East third among leagues.
And a win over Providence would improve CU’s record against the RPI top 50 to 3-4.
There’s a lot at stake Wednesday.
The Jays just hope to continue with their same approach.
O’Neill remembers one players-only meeting in particular earlier this month. After Creighton suffered a defeat at DePaul, they talked together about what needed to change.
The little things were holding them back. Lapses, even just momentary ones, proved costly.
“You can’t have one minute where you’re not switched on,” O’Neill said. “That Butler game, that was 90 minutes of pure locked-in soccer.”
Creighton hopes to replicate that performance Wednesday. With a win, CU would host a Big East tournament quarterfinal game on Saturday.
