Creighton men's soccer looking to carry momentum into match against Providence

The same word kept coming up during conversations between Creighton players as they digested the Jays’ worst start to league play since joining the Big East.

Accountability.

They were 0-4 against conference opponents. And in last place. The same team that opened the year with such promise, that even upset top-ranked Indiana one month earlier.

“We knew we had talent around us and the players around us to make a run,” sophomore defender Mark O’Neill said. “But we let things slide a little bit, just with holding each other to the highest standard.”

They’ve made the necessary adjustments over the past few weeks, though.

Creighton’s unbeaten in its past five matches, and it just produced one of its most complete performances of the year in a 2-0 win at Butler Saturday.

On Monday, the Jays had three players earn league awards — the conference recognized senior Diego Gutierrez (player of the week), O’Neill (defensive player of the week) and defender Miguel Ventura (freshman of the week).

All of a sudden, CU’s pulled itself out of the bottom of the rugged Big East. It’s in a four-way tie for fourth.

How?