It will be a tough act to follow this fall.

The Creighton men led the NCAA in goals (65) and assists (60) in 2022 - only four teams in Division I scored more than 50 goals. That offense was led by national player of the year Duncan McGuire, who had 23 goals and now is excelling in the MLS with Orlando City. Owen O'Malley added 22 points and was taken as the ninth overall pick in the draft.

"Obviously those players are fantastic, but through our system we feel we can score just as many goals," junior midfielder Jackson Castro said of the 2023 season, which begins Thursday with a showdown at Stanford.

The cupboard isn't bare. The Jays still feature potent scorers, starting with Castro who had 10 points and eight assists as a sophomore. Also back is Giorgio Probo, a former Iowa Western standout who was second nationally in assists with 14.

Alfie Pope, who had four goals while coming off the bench a year ago, is being counted on to help fill McGuire's void.

"For the team, our expectations are the same or to do better. Obviously, we want to compete for the Big East chamionship and then we want to go deep in the tournament," Castro said. "We really just want to focus on our system and we think that​'s what produces the most goals."

Coach Johnny Torres recognizes what Castro means to the team's attack.

"He was an important part for us last year. We always knew Castro was going to come in and be a main catalyst to our offense," Torres said. "He's just a special type of player. He's one of those players offensively you don't have to coach too much.

"He's fun to watch. Looking forward to Jackson being the main catalyst in our attack."

The Bluejays also return some good experience along the back line with Mark O'Neil (19 starts, 1,637 minutes in 2022), Miguel Ventura (20 starts, 1,774 minutes) and Luke Mitchell (nine starts, 845 minutes)

Mitchell returned from an early injury and played every minute in Creighton's postseason run.

"The guys really feel comfortable with Luke in the back because he's got a presence about him," Torres said. "Defensively, he's hard-nosed."

Creighton graduated goalkeeper Paul Kruse, who played a team-leading 2,084 minutes last season. Nathan Schnur is expected to be CU's starter, while the Jays also have Blake Gillingham, a Santa Clara transfer.

Overall, the Bluejays return 17 players and have 11 newcomers. They will be tested right away with a pair of games in California, starting with No. 7 Stanford.

"We played Socctoberfest against them last year and it was really fun," said Castro, referring to a 1-1 draw against a Stanford team that was ranked No. 2 at the time. "They're a good team every year. It's going to be very competitive, very physical."

Added Torres on Monday: "Stanford is a storied program and a very successful program. For me, it's a great opportunity to be able and come out and have a measuring stick against one of the best in the country."