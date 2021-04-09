 Skip to main content
Creighton men's soccer looks to end regular season on a high note
Creighton men's soccer looks to end regular season on a high note

Creighton will look to finish out the regular season on a high note when it plays at Butler Saturday.

The Jays (6-4, 5-2) are in second place in the Big East's Midwest Division and they've already clinched a spot in next week's four-team conference tournament. But they'd like to maintain their momentum heading into the postseason.

CU's won three consecutive matches, scoring at least three goals in each of the victories over Xavier, UMKC and DePaul. Two of its players with local prep ties were honored Monday — senior forward Diego Gutierrez (Ralston grad) earned the Big East player of the week award and forward Duncan McGuire (Creighton Prep) was the league's freshman of the week.

Creighton's match against the Bulldogs (3-6-2, 3-2-2) Saturday will be the two teams' second meeting this year. The Jays won the first game 4-2 in Omaha last month.

The CU-Butler match is set to begin at 10:30 a.m.

