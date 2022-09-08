Creighton men's soccer looks to regain its football vs. No. 3 Stanford

Creighton made it look easy its first two matches, scoring 12 goals and soaring to No. 7 in the national poll.

The Bluejays followed that by putting at least twice as many shots on goal than their opponent the past two matches, but with different results. CU lost to Saint Louis, tied San Diego State and dropped out of the Top 25.

"We weren't as in tune as we have been," coach Johnny Torres said after Monday's draw with the Aztecs.

Now the Jays face their biggest challenge so far, hosting No. 2 Stanford at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

"I think it's invaluable to play one of the best teams in the country, especially this early in the season," Torres said. "I think it's a good measuring stick."

Stanford is off to a 4-0 start, having outscored opponents 11-1. This will be the Cardinal first game away from home.

Stanford is allowing 8.5 shots per game while Creighton is averaging four goals per game.

Owen O'Malley has scored three for the Jays, including one against San Diego State. Omaha Creighton Prep graduate Duncan McGuire scored all five of his goals in the first two games. Giorgio Probo has four assists.

"We're going to get their best shot and that's a game that could get complicated for you if you're not collectively on the same page," Torres said.

Friday's matchup is part of Creighton's annual Socctoberfest, which is expected to draw one of the biggest crowds of the season.

"I think it's a great event for our community and our fans. Really looking forward to Friday against one of the best in the country," Torres said.

Friday's action begins with CU women's team hosting Colorado College at 4:30 p.m. This the finale of a five-game homestand in which the Jays have gone 3-0-1 and outscored opponents 8-2.

"We're creating a lot of chances," coach Ross Paule said. "Now can we be more efficient with our chances and more clinical with our chances. ... They're hungry to score goals."