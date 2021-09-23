 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton men's soccer moving on from loss to Georgetown as Jays prepare for St. John's
0 comments
topical
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer moving on from loss to Georgetown as Jays prepare for St. John's

From men's basketball to rowing, take a look at the head coaches of Creighton Athletics.

Just a few minutes after Creighton's stinging loss to No. 1 Georgetown went final last weekend, coach Johnny Torres started looking for the positives.

And it wasn't too difficult for him to find them.

Even though CU lost 2-1 to the Hoyas — the match-winner came in the final minute — the Jays had their moments Saturday. They gave up 60% possession in the first half but never conceded a goal. They were even in shot attempts after halftime.

"When you look at the match as a whole, and you see it was maybe a couple mistakes (that led to Georgetown's goals)," Torre said. "You think of all the other good things that you did, I think that's what helps us move forward, turn the page and get on to the next match."

Have they moved on from the tough defeat? They'll find out Friday. That's when the Jays travel for a road match against St. John's (5-2, 1-0), which has won four in a row. The Red Storm beat Xavier in a Big East opener last weekend.

Creighton (1-3-1, 0-1-0) and St. John's will play at 6 p.m. Friday.

The head coaches of Creighton athletics

1 of 12

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 3 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert