Creighton men's soccer moving on from loss to Georgetown as Jays prepare for St. John's

Just a few minutes after Creighton's stinging loss to No. 1 Georgetown went final last weekend, coach Johnny Torres started looking for the positives.

And it wasn't too difficult for him to find them.

Even though CU lost 2-1 to the Hoyas — the match-winner came in the final minute — the Jays had their moments Saturday. They gave up 60% possession in the first half but never conceded a goal. They were even in shot attempts after halftime.

"When you look at the match as a whole, and you see it was maybe a couple mistakes (that led to Georgetown's goals)," Torre said. "You think of all the other good things that you did, I think that's what helps us move forward, turn the page and get on to the next match."

Have they moved on from the tough defeat? They'll find out Friday. That's when the Jays travel for a road match against St. John's (5-2, 1-0), which has won four in a row. The Red Storm beat Xavier in a Big East opener last weekend.

Creighton (1-3-1, 0-1-0) and St. John's will play at 6 p.m. Friday.

