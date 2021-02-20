Creighton men's soccer opens season with double-overtime win over Marquette

MILWAUKEE — Jake Ronneberg scored in the 105th minute to lift Creighton to a season-opening, double-overtime 2-1 win over Marquette on Saturday.
The sophomore defender put away a cross from from Diego Gutierrez for his first career goal for the Jays (1-0, 1-0 Big East).
CU notched an 18-9 shot advantage, including a dominant 8-1 advantage in the second half.
But after Charles Auguste gave Creighton a 1-0 lead off a corner kick in the 51st minute, Marquette (3-1, 0-1) only needed that single shot to pull even on Lukas Sunesson's equalizer in the 65th minute.
The Jays will face Central Methodist in an exhibition on Wednesday before facing UNO at Caniglia Field on Saturday.