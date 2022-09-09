Creighton men's soccer plays to draw with No. 2 Stanford

No. 2 Stanford scored 41 seconds into Friday's matchup with Creighton men's soccer and the Cardinal tried to make that goal stand up.

But with 16:30 to play, Jackson Castro scored off assists from Charles Auguste and Ben Foulks as Creighton finished with a 1-1 draw against the Cardinal.

Carlo Agostinelli scored in the opening minute for Stanford, but that was all Creighton would allow as Paul Kruse made five saves.

Stanford had allowed one goal through its first four matches. Friday was the first time Creighton has scored less than two in its first five matches.

Creighton next will play at UNO on Wednesday.