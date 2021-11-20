Creighton men's soccer prepares to face Tulsa in NCAA tournament

There may not be much of a reason for Creighton to reference its season-opening loss to Tulsa as it prepares for a rematch.

That 2-1 defeat happened three months ago — but it might as well have been a different season.

Back then, the Jays were still searching for consistency and still figuring out roles. They have the answers now. They're 6-1-1 in their last eight matches, a run that includes a 1-0 win at Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday.

"We're a completely different team,” coach Johnny Torres said.

The Jays hope it will be evident by Sunday night how much CU has improved.

No. 6 overall seed Tulsa (15-1-1) is unbeaten in its last 17 home matches, dating back to 2019. The Hurricane offense is one of the best in the country, ranking sixth nationally in goals per match (2.47).

Creighton’s defense held firm against Missouri State Thursday, although Torres did notice some fatigue by CU midway through the second half that the Bears nearly capitalized on. The Jays will work to make the necessary corrections, he said.

They're not ready to finish off this run just yet.