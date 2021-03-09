Creighton men's soccer prioritizes increasing stamina before facing Missouri State

Creighton didn’t have many opportunities to create a game-like atmosphere in practice during the preseason.

It was bitterly cold. And snow covered CU’s field until the end of February. And COVID-19 protocols limited workouts.

But the Jays (2-1) are in the middle of their season now. So building up their stamina has become a priority.

Coach Johnny Torres noticed some fatigue as Creighton’s match progressed Saturday. CU beat Xavier 2-1, but there’s more work to do on the practice field.

“It’s clear that we’re definitely not where we want to be physically, and I think once we started to get tired obviously our focus deteriorated a bit,” Torres said. “But (I was) very proud of the guys for being able to manage the game.”

The Jays are back in action Wednesday when they play Missouri State (2-0) at 2 p.m. in Kansas City.

They’re expected to have senior Musa Qongo in the lineup after he earned the Big East defensive player of the week award Monday. Qongo missed CU’s first two games with injury but helped limit Xavier to just two shots on goal Saturday.

