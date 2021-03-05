Creighton men's soccer ready to bounce back in home opener against Xavier

Creighton will look to bounce back from a lopsided loss to its cross-city rival when it takes the field Saturday for its home opener against Xavier.

The Jays (1-1, 1-0) suffered a 3-0 defeat to UNO last weekend, surrendering all three goals in the first 22 minutes of action. Coach Johnny Torres said afterward that he was encouraged by aspects of Creighton’s second-half response. But now CU has to build off that.

“(We) showed a little bit about what we’re made of, although nothing to show for it,” Torres said. “We’ll get back on the drawing board.”

Xavier (3-2) is that next test. The Musketeers were predicted to finish third (one spot behind Creighton) in the Big East’s Midwest Division. Only the top two teams will compete with two league teams from the East Division for a conference championship later this season.

CU’s already defeated Marquette. Saturday’s match marks the second of eight league games this year.

Creighton and Xavier are set to play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Morrison Stadium.

