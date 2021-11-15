Creighton men's soccer returns to NCAA tournament for first time since 2016

Creighton is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Jays received their NCAA bid on Monday, when the 48-team field was announced during an online selection show.

They'll open action Thursday at Missouri State (17-1). Their second-round game would be Sunday against No. 6 overall seed Tulsa, which beat Creighton 2-1 in the regular-season opener in August.

The NCAA at-large berth snaps an unprecedented four-year stretch without a postseason appearance for the storied CU program, which missed one NCAA tournament from 1996 to 2016 and has reached the College Cup five times.

This year's Creighton team was in danger of missing an NCAA berth again.

The Jays suffered a program-worst 0-4 start to Big East play — they had a 3-6-1 overall record after a loss on Oct. 9.

But then CU got hot. It produced a six-match unbeaten streak, capped by a 2-1 win over then-No. 16 Providence on Nov. 3.

Creighton did lose in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. But its résumé, boosted by a tough nonconference schedule and the third-best RPI conference, proved to be strong enough to impress the selection committee.