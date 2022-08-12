Creighton men's soccer scores in flurry early, tops Drake in exhibition

The Creighton men's soccer team showed off its offense during Friday's exhibition at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays scored three goals in the first 13 minutes and went on to a 5-2 win over Drake.

Newcomer Alfie Pope scored two of those goals, including finishing a crossing pass in front of goal.

Mark O'Neill headed home a corner kick while Duncan McGuire and Owen O'Malley also scored for Creighton.

The Jays also held their former Missouri Valley Conference foes to two shots in the first half.

Creighton plays another exhibition game at noon Tuesday against Bradley.