Creighton men's soccer settles for draw with San Diego State

No. 7 Creighton has made a habit of wasting little time putting a tally on the board this season.

Monday night was its fastest yet. Jackson Castro scored 37 seconds into the match with San Diego State at Morrison Stadium.

But after grabbing a 2-0 lead, Creighton's offense was silenced the rest of the night. San Diego State rallied for a 2-2 draw.

"I thought San Diego State came in and executed a good game plan. Having said that, I walk away from that game a bit disappointed that we weren't able to walk away with three points," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "Overall, the one point in two matches for the weekend is a disappointment. We have to come out and do better. Our execution has to be better."

Creighton, which lost 3-2 to Saint Louis on Friday, has taken an early lead in all four matches. Creighton scored its initial goal in the 11th, fourth and seventh minutes in the previous three matches as CU has 16 goals in four matches.

Castro's goal came on a crossing pass from Dominic Briggs as Castro blasted a shot to the back of the net. It was the quickest CU had scored in a match since 2008.

Creighton extended the lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute as Owen O'Malley's shot from the left side deflected off a San Diego State defender and into the goal.

But the Aztecs, who lost 1-0 at UNO Friday when the Mavs scored with nine minutes left, didn't let the Bluejays run away. CJ Fodrey beat CU goalie Paul Kruse seven minutes before halftime to cut the deficit in half, then Fodrey converted a nice crossing pass 12 minutes into the second half to tie it.​

"San Diego State is a good team, they have a couple guys up top that ran all night long and caused us trouble in transition," Torres said. "It became a long night for us where we were looking for a goal that never came."

Creighton ended with an 18-7 shot advantage and put pressure on SDSU's goal in the final five minutes. The Bluejays' final shot from Giorgio Probo was just wide of the post with 15 seconds left.

Creighton now will prepare for Friday's showdown with No. 3 Stanford. The Bluejays are expected to slide when this week's poll is released Tuesday.