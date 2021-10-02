 Skip to main content
Creighton men's soccer shuts out Illinois-Chicago
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer shuts out Illinois-Chicago

Creighton scored three goals during a five-minute stretch in the first half and added another goal in the second to earn a 4-0 win over Illinois-Chicago Saturday night at Morrison Stadium.

It was the second victory of the week for the Jays (3-4-1), who defeated UNO 1-0 on Wednesday.

CU didn't waste much time building its lead Saturday.

Senior defender Musa Qongo put his team in front in the 18th minute with his first career goal, handling a pass from senior midfielder Callum Watson and drilling a short-range shot just underneath the crossbar and in.

Two minutes later, Freshman forward Manu Toledano headed in a corner kick to make it 2-0. Then in the 23rd minute, senior forward Diego Gutierrez's fourth goal of the season put the Jays ahead 3-0.

Senior midfielder Alejandro Maillet, taking aim from the edge of the penalty, buried a shot past the UIC keeper in the 62nd minute. That iced the win.

Creighton ended up out-shooting the Flames (5-3-2) by a 20-4 margin. The Jays also snapped UIC's four-match winning streak.

