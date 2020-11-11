 Skip to main content
Creighton men's soccer signs four players
SOCCER

Creighton men's soccer signs four players

The Creighton men's soccer program announced the signings of four players Wednesday, including local standouts Ryan Brakke and Jack Redd.

Brakke's a midfielder from Creighton Prep. Redd's a midfielder out of Papillion-La Vista South.

The Jays also signed Antonio Chavez Borrelli, a grad transfer goalkeeper from Boston College. And they signed midfielder Jackson Castro, from Plano, Texas.

