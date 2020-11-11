Creighton men's soccer signs four players

The Creighton men's soccer program announced the signings of four players Wednesday, including local standouts Ryan Brakke and Jack Redd.
Brakke's a midfielder from Creighton Prep. Redd's a midfielder out of Papillion-La Vista South.
The Jays also signed Antonio Chavez Borrelli, a grad transfer goalkeeper from Boston College. And they signed midfielder Jackson Castro, from Plano, Texas.
