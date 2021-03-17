Creighton men's soccer snaps two-match losing streak with win over Butler

Creighton’s offense led the way in a 4-2 win over Butler Wednesday, helping the Jays snap a two-match losing streak.

CU got two goals from senior forward Diego Gutierrez, who’s now up to a team-high four on the year.

It was freshman midfielder Mark O’Neill who broke a 1-1 tie just after halftime with his first goal of the season. And redshirt freshman forward Duncan McGuire sealed the win late, separating from the defense in the box and burying a low, left-footed shot into the corner of the goal to make it 4-2 in the 79th minute.

The four goals marked the most for the Jays (3-3, 3-1) in a Big East match in three seasons.

“I think it was just the energy we had going forward,” said McGuire, a Creighton Prep grad. “It shows what we can do with the guys that we have.”

McGuire said the Jays, who were averaging one goal per match coming into Wednesday’s action, have emphasized the offensive end of the field more in training sessions of late. The work paid off against Butler (1-5-2, 1-1-2) at Morrison Stadium.

The win moved Creighton into first place in the league’s Midwest Division, two points ahead of second-place Marquette (5-1-1, 2-1-1). The Jays host the Golden Eagles Saturday.

