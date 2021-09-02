Creighton men's soccer team set for match against No. 1 Indiana

Creighton's challenging early season schedule only gets tougher Friday with a match against last season's national runner up.

The Jays (0-2) will play at No. 1 Indiana, which just ascended to the top spot in the rankings this week.

The Hoosiers (2-0) will be a handful. They allowed the second-fewest goals in the country last year (0.361 per match) and their All-American goalkeeper, Roman Celentano, is back between the posts.

CU's coming off defeats to Saint Louis and Tulsa. The Billikens just jumped to No. 16 in the top 25 coaches poll after their 2-0 start. The Golden Hurricane are receiving votes this week.

One of the areas of focus for Creighton will be its defense. The Jays have been out-shot 39-19 in two games this year — and of those 39 opponent shot attempts, 22 of them have been on target.

The Creighton-Indiana match will begin at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network Plus. The last time these two teams played was in the 2012 College Cup (the Hoosiers won 1-0).

The Jays will remain in Indiana this weekend and play a neutral site game against Ohio State on Monday.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.