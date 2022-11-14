Creighton men's soccer to host Missouri State in NCAA tournament opener

Creighton men's soccer will host former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Bluejays (9-4-6, 3-3-4 Big East) shutout Georgetown 3-0 in the Big East tournament final to clinch the conference's automatic bid.

The Jays are making their 26th appearance in the tournament and the second straight under coach Johnny Torres.

The Bears are 12-1-4 (6-0-2 MVC) and won the MVC tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament.

The winner of the matchup will face No. 2 overall seed Washington on Sunday.

