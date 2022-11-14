 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Claas
Presented By Hello Garage
alert topical

Creighton men's soccer to host Missouri State in NCAA tournament opener

  • Updated
  • 0

Here is the Creighton men's soccer schedule for the 2022 season.

Creighton men's soccer will host former Missouri Valley Conference rival Missouri State in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

The Bluejays (9-4-6, 3-3-4 Big East) shutout Georgetown 3-0 in the Big East tournament final to clinch the conference's automatic bid.

The Jays are making their 26th appearance in the tournament and the second straight under coach Johnny Torres.

The Bears are 12-1-4 (6-0-2 MVC) and won the MVC tournament to advance to the NCAA tournament. 

The winner of the matchup will face No. 2 overall seed Washington on Sunday.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert