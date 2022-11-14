Creighton men's soccer to host Missouri State in NCAA tournament opener

Creighton players knew they'd see their name on the bracket during Monday's watch party for the NCAA men's soccer tournament selection show.

What they found out was they also get to the start tournament play in front of their home fans.

Creighton will host Missouri State at 4 p.m. Thursday in the first round. It's the second straight year the Bluejays and Bears will play in the opening round as CU won 1-0 on the road last November.

The winner of Thursday's game will play at Washington in the next round Sunday.

"Knowing that we get to play in Morrison Stadium is special," senior goalkeeper Paul Kruse said. "I didn't want to think (Senior Night) was my last game at Morrison Stadium."

Creighton beat DePaul 3-0 on Senior Night on Oct. 29 before losing at Providence to end the regular season. That left the Bluejays as the No. 6 seed in the Big East tournament, but they responded by beating the top three seeds by a combined score of 11-1 to surge into the NCAAs.

That strong finish, along with an RPI of 30, earned Creighton (9-4-6) a home game.

"I think the boys are very excited to be in and I'm very proud of what the boys have done this season," Creighton coach Johnny Torres said. "After (Providence), we decided this is a new season. ... I think we've responded pretty well.

"Morrison Stadium's one of the best stadiums in the country with some of the best fans in the country, so we're excited to play in Omaha."

Creighton's run has been led by junior Duncan McGuire, who had six goals in the league tournament and leads the NCAA with 19 this season. He was named the top offensive player of the tournament, while Kruse was the top defensive player.

"Confidence in a big factor in our sport. Right now, first and foremost, our group is confident and, secondly, they're working very well together," Torres said. "The collective energy, the collective effort is high right now."

The offense also features Jackson Castro, who has nine goals and eight assists, Owen O'Malley (seven goals, five assists) and Giorgio Probo (four goals, 11 assists).

Missouri State enters with a 12-1-4 record, hasn't lost since Sept. 20 in a game with Tulsa and have outscored its opponents 37-9.

For Creighton, this will be its 26th appearance in the NCAAs.

"It's something that's important to us, to uphold the standards of this program has commanded for so many years," Torres said. "For us to go back to the tournament for the second year (in a row), it helps with the momentum of the program. It's where we're meant to be every year."