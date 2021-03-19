Creighton men's soccer to take on No. 25 Marquette in key Big East matchup

Creighton’s in the middle of the season’s most grueling stretch, and how it performs may not depend solely on talent and ability.

Coach Johnny Torres said Wednesday that he’s examining teams’ resolve at this point in the year.

Traveling during a pandemic is taxing and wearing. The matches, in a shortened season, are meaningful and intense. And many teams, including the Jays, don’t get much of a break from it all right now.

Saturday’s key Big East match against No. 25 Marquette will be CU’s fifth game in 15 days. And Creighton plays twice next week, too.

“With the rhythm that we’re playing Wednesday-Saturday, and you include travel, it’s fast and furious,” Torres said. “At the end of the day, I don’t think it’s the best teams that are going to be getting results. But the teams that are most resilient.”

Creighton will be put to the test again on Saturday, certainly. The Jays (3-3, 3-1), sitting in first in the league’s Midwest Division, will host the second-place Golden Eagles (5-1-1, 2-1-1), who are unbeaten in the three matches since suffering a 2-1 overtime loss to CU on Feb. 20.

The Creighton-Marquette game is set to begin at 1 p.m. at Morrison Stadium.

