Creighton men's soccer upsets No. 1 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Creighton upset No. 1 Indiana 3-0 Friday night, securing CU's first win over a top-ranked team in program history.
It was a stunning result in the season's second week.
The Jays (1-2) had been out-scored 6-1 and out-shot 39-19 in its first two defeats this year. And Indiana (2-0), last season's national runner up, hadn't lost a regular season home match in six years. It'd also been two seasons since the Hoosiers suffered a defeat by a three-goal margin.
But CU had all the momentum from the get-go Friday.
The Jays capitalized on an errant clearance attempt to take a 1-0 lead just 61 seconds in. Senior Diego Gutierrez gathered the ricochet off Manu Toledano's blocked shot and scored the opening goal.
Senior midfielder Charles Auguste made it 2-0 just before halftime with a low-rolling strike from just outside the penalty box. The Jays put the match away with a Dominic Briggs goal on a breakaway in the 79th minute.
CU ended up with an 18-7 shots advantage on the night. Just four of those Indiana shots were on target.
Creighton came into Friday with a 0-5-1 record in matches against the nation's No. 1 ranked team in its program history.
In fact, it's been 20 years since CU picked up a win over a No. 1 team in any sport. The Creighton baseball team beat Nebraska in 2001.
For this 2021 men's soccer squad, the significance of Friday's win cannot be overstated.
The Jays were handled in the season's first two defeats to Tulsa and Saint Louis. It was important that they showed some resolve this weekend. They did that Friday.
The win is also the biggest victory in Johnny Torres' three-year coaching career. CU previously was 1-5-2 against top 25 competition in his short tenure.
Creighton will return to action Monday in a neutral site game against Ohio State. The 4 p.m. match will be carried by Big Ten Network Plus.
