Creighton men's soccer upsets No. 1 Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Creighton upset No. 1 Indiana 3-0 Friday night, securing CU's first win over a top-ranked team in program history.

It was a stunning result in the season's second week.

The Jays (1-2) had been out-scored 6-1 and out-shot 39-19 in its first two defeats this year. And Indiana (2-0), last season's national runner up, hadn't lost a regular season home match in six years. It'd also been two seasons since the Hoosiers suffered a defeat by a three-goal margin.

But CU had all the momentum from the get-go Friday.

The Jays capitalized on an errant clearance attempt to take a 1-0 lead just 61 seconds in. Senior Diego Gutierrez gathered the ricochet off Manu Toledano's blocked shot and scored the opening goal.

Senior midfielder Charles Auguste made it 2-0 just before halftime with a low-rolling strike from just outside the penalty box. The Jays put the match away with a Dominic Briggs goal on a breakaway in the 79th minute.

CU ended up with an 18-7 shots advantage on the night. Just four of those Indiana shots were on target.

Creighton came into Friday with a 0-5-1 record in matches against the nation's No. 1 ranked team in its program history.