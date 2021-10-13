Creighton men's soccer uses second-half surge to defeat Villanova

Creighton gave up its second-half lead but responded with the go-ahead score and an insurance goal to pick up a crucial 4-2 win at Villanova Wednesday afternoon.

The victory marked the first Big East win of the season for the Jays (4-6-1, 1-4-0), who had lost their first four conference matches this year.

They needed a second-half scoring explosion to get it done against the Wildcats (8-4-0, 4-2-0), who came into Wednesday's action tied for first in the Big East standings. The four goals marked the most Creighton's scored in one half against a conference team in six years.

Senior Diego Gutierrez had two of them. He broke the scoreless tie by converting a penalty kick in the 51st minute. He also had the win-sealing score in the 84th minute.

It was freshman Manu Toledano who made it 2-0 in the 58th minute. But Villanova responded with a goal 30 seconds later and then tied the match at 2-2 in the 74th minute.

Sophomore Duncan McGuire came through with the decisive goal in the 79th minute, putting CU on top for good.

The Jays are set to return to action Saturday when they play at UConn (5-4-1, 1-3-1) at 6 p.m.

Omaha World-Herald: Local Sports The latest sports headlines from Omaha.com. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.