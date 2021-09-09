Creighton men's soccer vs. Drake canceled due to COVID; Socctoberfest rescheduled

Creighton men's soccer's Friday match against Drake has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' program. The match will not be rescheduled.
The Jays instead will conduct an intrasquad scrimmage Friday at Morrison Stadium. Admission is free. The action will begin at 7 p.m.
Friday was supposed to be CU's annual Socctoberfest celebration, but that event has been moved to Sept. 18 for a match against Georgetown. The ninth edition of Socctoberfest will begin at 5:30 p.m. ahead of the 7 p.m. CU-Georgetown kickoff.
The Jays (1-2-1) are coming off an upset of then-No. 1 Indiana and a draw against Ohio State last weekend.
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa