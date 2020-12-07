Creighton moves up in AP poll, sets up top-10 showdown with Kansas

The Jays moved up one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, setting up just the second top-10 showdown in CU history Tuesday at No. 5 Kansas.

This marks just the 15th week all-time that Creighton’s been ranked inside the top 10. The highest the program has reached in the poll was No. 7.

So there haven’t been a lot of opportunities to create a moment like the one that awaits the Jays on Tuesday. The only other time Creighton participated in a game with two top-10 teams was on Dec. 31, 2016, when CU was No. 10 and it hosted No. 1 Villanova. The Wildcats won 80-70.

Tuesday certainly will be the biggest test of a young season for the Jays, who won their two games last week by 27 and 35 points.

Creighton moved up in the poll thanks to Marquette’s defeat of then-No. 4 Wisconsin, which fell to No. 13. Illinois lost to No. 2 Baylor, but only dropped one spot to No. 6. The Jays jumped No. 10 Duke but got passed up by No. 7 Houston.

Kansas has won four straight since losing to top-ranked Gonzaga in the season opener, though the Jayhawks did just survive a 65-61 scare against winless North Dakota State on Saturday.

The CU-KU game is set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.