Creighton moves up in AP poll, sets up top-10 showdown with Kansas

The Jays moved up one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, setting up just the second top-10 showdown in CU history Tuesday at No. 5 Kansas.
This marks just the 15th week all-time that Creighton’s been ranked inside the top 10. The highest the program has reached in the poll was No. 7.
So there haven’t been a lot of opportunities to create a moment like the one that awaits the Jays on Tuesday. The only other time Creighton participated in a game with two top-10 teams was on Dec. 31, 2016, when CU was No. 10 and it hosted No. 1 Villanova. The Wildcats won 80-70.
Tuesday certainly will be the biggest test of a young season for the Jays, who won their two games last week by 27 and 35 points.
Creighton moved up in the poll thanks to Marquette’s defeat of then-No. 4 Wisconsin, which fell to No. 13. Illinois lost to No. 2 Baylor, but only dropped one spot to No. 6. The Jays jumped No. 10 Duke but got passed up by No. 7 Houston.
Kansas has won four straight since losing to top-ranked Gonzaga in the season opener, though the Jayhawks did just survive a 65-61 scare against winless North Dakota State on Saturday.
The CU-KU game is set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.
AP Top 25 poll
1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,518 points, 54 first-place votes
2. Baylor (2) 1,470, 7
3. Iowa (3) 1,385
4. Michigan State (8) 1,296
5. Kansas (7) 1,195
6. Illinois (5) 1,104
7. Houston (10) 1,090
8. Creighton (9) 1,068
9. Villanova (12) 1,033
10. Duke (6) 954
11. West Virginia (11) 918
12. Tennessee (13) 767
13. Wisconsin (4) 750
14. Texas (17) 750
15. Virginia Tech (16) 688
16. North Carolina (14) 547
17. Texas Tech (17) 541
18. Virginia (15) 474
19. Richmond (19) 419
20. Florida State (22) 350
21. Rutgers (24) 293
22. Ohio State (23) 287
23. Arizona State (25) 218
24. San Diego State (NR) 123
25. Louisville (NR) 122
Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.
