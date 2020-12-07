 Skip to main content
Creighton moves up in AP poll, sets up top-10 showdown with Kansas
BASKETBALL

Shereef Mitchell

Creighton sophomore Shereef Mitchell guides in an acrobatic layup during a 93-58 win over Kennesaw State on Friday at the CHI Health Center. Mitchell and the Jays will face No. 5 Kansas on Tuesday. CU is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays moved up one spot to No. 8 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, setting up just the second top-10 showdown in CU history Tuesday at No. 5 Kansas.

This marks just the 15th week all-time that Creighton’s been ranked inside the top 10. The highest the program has reached in the poll was No. 7.

So there haven’t been a lot of opportunities to create a moment like the one that awaits the Jays on Tuesday. The only other time Creighton participated in a game with two top-10 teams was on Dec. 31, 2016, when CU was No. 10 and it hosted No. 1 Villanova. The Wildcats won 80-70.

Tuesday certainly will be the biggest test of a young season for the Jays, who won their two games last week by 27 and 35 points.

Creighton moved up in the poll thanks to Marquette’s defeat of then-No. 4 Wisconsin, which fell to No. 13. Illinois lost to No. 2 Baylor, but only dropped one spot to No. 6. The Jays jumped No. 10 Duke but got passed up by No. 7 Houston.

Kansas has won four straight since losing to top-ranked Gonzaga in the season opener, though the Jayhawks did just survive a 65-61 scare against winless North Dakota State on Saturday.

The CU-KU game is set to begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN.

AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (Last week: 1) 1,518 points, 54 first-place votes

2. Baylor (2) 1,470, 7

3. Iowa (3) 1,385

4. Michigan State (8) 1,296

5. Kansas (7) 1,195

6. Illinois (5) 1,104

7. Houston (10) 1,090

8. Creighton (9) 1,068

9. Villanova (12) 1,033

10. Duke (6) 954

11. West Virginia (11) 918

12. Tennessee (13) 767

13. Wisconsin (4) 750

14. Texas (17) 750

15. Virginia Tech (16) 688

16. North Carolina (14) 547

17. Texas Tech (17) 541

18. Virginia (15) 474

19. Richmond (19) 419

20. Florida State (22) 350

21. Rutgers (24) 293

22. Ohio State (23) 287

23. Arizona State (25) 218

24. San Diego State (NR) 123

25. Louisville (NR) 122

Others receiving votes: Michigan 107, Saint Louis 94, Florida 90, Indiana 40, Oregon 26, Oklahoma St. 26, Marquette 22, Missouri 19, UConn 12, Xavier 9, Clemson 7, Alabama 5, Washington St 3, Maryland 2, UCLA 1, SMU 1, Oklahoma 1.

