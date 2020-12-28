Creighton moves up in latest AP poll but lands just outside top 10

The Jays extended their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought win over then-No. 22 Xavier on Wednesday. They jumped up in the rankings as a result.

Creighton landed at No. 11 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, moving up two spots from No. 13. CU opened the season at No. 11 in the AP preseason Top 25.

The Jays are in the middle of their Christmas break. They don’t return to action until Saturday at Providence.

The last time they took the court was Wednesday, when they handed Xavier its first loss of the season. That 66-61 CU win also knocked the Musketeers out of the rankings.

Creighton and No. 4 Villanova were the only Big East teams ranked this week. Xavier finished first among the other teams receiving votes. No other Big East squad received any votes.

The Jays moved ahead of No. 14 Rutgers and No. 17 Michigan State in this week’s poll (both teams lost last week). No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Iowa each suffered defeats as well last week but they remained ahead of Creighton in Monday’s rankings.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

