Creighton moves up in latest AP poll but lands just outside top 10
BASKETBALL

Denzpass

Creighton senior guard Denzel Mahoney delivers a pass during the Jays' 66-61 win over Xavier Wednesday. CU rose to No. 11 in this week's edition of the AP Top 25 poll, released Monday.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays extended their winning streak to three games with a hard-fought win over then-No. 22 Xavier on Wednesday. They jumped up in the rankings as a result.

Creighton landed at No. 11 in Monday’s edition of the AP Top 25 poll, moving up two spots from No. 13. CU opened the season at No. 11 in the AP preseason Top 25.

The Jays are in the middle of their Christmas break. They don’t return to action until Saturday at Providence.

The last time they took the court was Wednesday, when they handed Xavier its first loss of the season. That 66-61 CU win also knocked the Musketeers out of the rankings.

Creighton and No. 4 Villanova were the only Big East teams ranked this week. Xavier finished first among the other teams receiving votes. No other Big East squad received any votes.

The Jays moved ahead of No. 14 Rutgers and No. 17 Michigan State in this week’s poll (both teams lost last week). No. 9 West Virginia and No. 10 Iowa each suffered defeats as well last week but they remained ahead of Creighton in Monday’s rankings.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll

1. Gonzaga (previous rank: 1) 1,598 points (62 first-place votes)

2. Baylor (2) 1,537 (2)

3. Kansas (3) 1,458

4. Villanova (5) 1,370

5. Houston (6) 1,313

6. Wisconsin (9) 1,249

7. Tennessee (8) 1,217

8. Texas (10) 1,109

9. West Virginia (7) 1,080

10. Iowa (4) 1,008

11. Creighton (13) 926

12. Missouri (14) 888

13. Texas Tech (15) 821

14. Rutgers (11) 659

15. Illinois (18) 650

16. Michigan (19) 582

17. Michigan State (12) 431

18. Florida State (21) 377

19. Northwestern (NR) 350

20. Duke (20) 290

T-21. Oregon (25) 252

T-21. Minnesota (NR) 252

23. Virginia (16) 238

24. Virginia Tech (24) 230

25. Ohio State (23) 216

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

Photos: Creighton vs. Xavier

