Creighton moves up in NET rankings after Xavier rout

After its 84-67 win over Xavier, the Creighton men’s basketball team moved into the NET’s top 20, while the Nebraska men’s team, after two more losses, is in jeopardy of dropping out of the top 100.

The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 23:

Women's teams

Creighton No. 29

Nebraska No. 41

Omaha: No. 264

Men's teams

Creighton: No. 18

Nebraska: No. 99

Omaha: No. 300

The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.

Creighton’s men (13-8) are 2-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and a top-50 team at home (Xavier). CU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 20 last week and moved up with wins over St. John’s and Xavier.

Nebraska's men (10-12) are 2-9 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton and a home win over Ohio State – 1-3 in Quadrant 2 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 92 last week. The Huskers dropped seven spots after losses to Northwestern and Maryland.

Omaha’s men (7-16) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 1-3 in Quadrant 3 and 5-4 in Quadrant 4.UNO was No. 310 last week and moved up despite losses to UMKC and Oral Roberts.

The Bluejay women (14-6) are 4-4 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul – 7-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped a spot despite wins over Providence and Georgetown.

The Husker women (12-9) are 3-8 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State an road wins at Maryland and Purdue – 1-0 in Quadrant 2, 4-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 42 last week and moved up a spot with the four-point road loss at Iowa.

The Omaha women (9-13) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-4 in Quadrant 3 and 5-5 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO dropped three spots from last week, when it was 261st, after home losses to UMKC and Oral Roberts.

Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Jan. 27, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN. As of Jan. 30, the CU men were projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed as of Jan 27.

The Nebraska women remain in ESPN’s projected field as a No. 11 seed.

Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.

NET rankings by conference

Big Ten women: 5 Indiana; 9 Iowa; 13 Ohio State; 17 Michigan; 22 Maryland; 35 Illinois; 37 Purdue; 41 Nebraska; 43 Michigan State; 79 Penn State; 107 Minnesota; 115 Northwestern; 123 Wisconsin; 150 Rutgers.

Big East women: 2 Connecticut; 16 Villanova; 29 Creighton; 42 Marquette; 51 St. John’s; 58 Seton Hall; 75 DePaul; 96 Georgetown; 120 Providence; 128 Butler; 225 Xavier.

Summit women: 50 South Dakota State; 161 North Dakota State; 196 North Dakota; 197 Oral Roberts; 222 South Dakota; 248 Saint Thomas; 264 UNO; 279 Denver; 303 UMKC; 304 Western Illinois

Big Ten men: 3 Purdue; 20 Indiana; 21 Rutgers; 26 Illinois; 29 Ohio State; 35 Iowa; 38 Maryland; 40 Northwestern; 47 Michigan State; 52 Penn State; 74 Wisconsin; 83 Michigan; 99 Nebraska; 221 Minnesota

Big East men: 7 Connecticut; 12 Marquette; 18 Creighton; 27 Xavier; 32 Providence; 57 Seton Hall; 87 St. John’s; 90 Villanova; 110 Butler; 163 DePaul; 241 Georgetown

Summit men: 53 Oral Roberts; 178 South Dakota State; 219 Saint Thomas; 225 Western Illinois; 239 North Dakota State; 245 UMKC; 282 Denver; 292 South Dakota; 300 UNO; 313 North Dakota

