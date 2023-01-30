Creighton moves up in NET rankings after Xavier rout

After its 84-67 win over Xavier, the Creighton men’s basketball team moved into the NET’s top 20, while the Nebraska men’s team, after two more losses, is in jeopardy of dropping out of the top 100.
The NET rankings on the morning of Jan. 23:
Women's teams
Creighton No. 29
Nebraska No. 41
Omaha: No. 264
Men's teams
Creighton: No. 18
Nebraska: No. 99
Omaha: No. 300
The NCAA uses the NET as a tool to help determine the top teams for seeding and inclusion in the NCAA tournament. One part of the NET system breaks games down into four quadrants, with Quadrant 1 wins being the best and Quadrant 4 victories being the worst. NET rankings are to some degree affected by a team's opponents. UNO teams are almost always eventually destined to have lower NET rankings because of their peers in the Summit League, while Nebraska benefits from its higher-rated peers in the Big Ten.
Creighton’s men (13-8) are 2-5 in Quadrant 1. They beat one top-50 NET team at a neutral site (Arkansas) and a top-50 team at home (Xavier). CU is 4-2 in Quadrant 2, 3-1 in Quadrant and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. CU was No. 20 last week and moved up with wins over St. John’s and Xavier.
Nebraska's men (10-12) are 2-9 in Quadrant 1 – the road win over Creighton and a home win over Ohio State – 1-3 in Quadrant 2 1-0 in Quadrant 3, and 6-0 in Quadrant 4. The only Quad 4 game left on NU’s schedule appears to be a home game Minnesota, although the Gophers’ NET may change by Feb. 25. NU was No. 92 last week. The Huskers dropped seven spots after losses to Northwestern and Maryland.
Omaha’s men (7-16) are 0-9 in Quadrants 1 and 2 combined, 1-3 in Quadrant 3 and 5-4 in Quadrant 4.UNO was No. 310 last week and moved up despite losses to UMKC and Oral Roberts.
The Bluejay women (14-6) are 4-4 in Quadrant 1 – wins over Nebraska and at South Dakota State, Villanova and DePaul – 7-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-1 in Quadrant 3 and 1-0 in Quadrant 4. CU dropped a spot despite wins over Providence and Georgetown.
The Husker women (12-9) are 3-8 in Quadrant 1 – a neutral site win against Mississippi State an road wins at Maryland and Purdue – 1-0 in Quadrant 2, 4-1 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4. Nebraska was No. 42 last week and moved up a spot with the four-point road loss at Iowa.
The Omaha women (9-13) are 0-3 in Quadrant 1 – losses to Nebraska, Creighton and Missouri – 0-1 in Quadrant 2, 2-4 in Quadrant 3 and 5-5 in Quadrant 4. The Mavericks’ wins over Peru State and College of Saint Mary are not recognized by the NET rankings. UNO dropped three spots from last week, when it was 261st, after home losses to UMKC and Oral Roberts.
Of the six teams, the Creighton men and women are projected safely into the NCAA Tournament. As of Jan. 27, the Bluejay women are projected as a No. 10 seed by ESPN. As of Jan. 30, the CU men were projected as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to Bracket Matrix, which makes an average based on dozens of projections. ESPN has the Bluejays as a No. 9 seed as of Jan 27.
The Nebraska women remain in ESPN’s projected field as a No. 11 seed.
Neither the Nebraska men nor either of the UNO teams are projected into the NCAA tournament.