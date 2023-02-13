The race for the Big East regular season title isn’t exactly a quarter mile between a couple of Hellcats.

Despite just six games left before the league tournament in New York, this final regular stretch will likely feel like an eternity for No. 18 Creighton men’s basketball. It’s a marathon. One that’ll leave teams watching the clock more than they realize.

And the road for the Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) will be forced to be, well, on the road. After some early obstacles and sensible losses — Marquette without junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, UConn and Xavier back-to-back — they’ve seemingly ironed out at least a few wrinkles on the road.

But this next stint isn’t composed of Butler or Georgetown in their respective gyms. Things will heat up, and it’ll have to replicate the team it's looked like over the past month if it wants to add a regular season title.

Tied at second with No. 16 Xavier entering a Valentine’s Day meeting with No. 24 Providence on Tuesday, the Jays arguably face the toughest final slate of any team at the top.

Providence at the Amica Mutual Pavilion (formerly known as ‘the Dunk’ and likely to continue to be called that for decades). St. John’s in its notoriously intimate gym. Villanova, with Justin Moore, at the Wells Fargo Center.

It’s a daunting stretch for virtually any squad in the country. The Friars, like the other three teams occupying the top of the league, are undefeated in Big East play at home.

Beating them in the house coach Ed Cooley built come Tuesday will be a wildly tall task; Providence has dropped just one of its past 35 games at the AMP.

Where do the Jays begin?

The beginning of this month-long process that seemingly saw CU’s entire roster change their individual approaches to the game wasn’t apparent at the start. The Jays had just secured a win over the Friars in Omaha, a six-digit escape that saw sophomore Arthur Kaluma’s late outburst and CU’s defense come alive.

In the time since, Creighton has built upon each of those fronts. Beyond Kaluma, every player has made strides in some shape or fashion. Beyond any game’s final few moments, Creighton is playing effective defense for longer periods. Let the final eight minutes of each of this past week’s couple of games be submitted for evidence.

The growth goes deeper than every one of these players carving out their respective roles. It’s how they’ve handled being uncomfortable, a necessary trait in a team that has always been held to the standard of its preseason top-10 ranking.

Handling foul trouble and facing rotational struggles head in on is part of that. Creighton is expected to miss senior Francisco Farabello for a third straight game due to illness. The Jays’ reserves, particularly junior Shereef Mitchell, have found ways to replace the reliability that Farabello comes with.

Not to a T. Farabello isn’t some impressive defender or incredible athlete. He’s solid at just about everything, and makes about as few mistakes as the staff would like. There's a level of comfort with him on the floor, knowing that oftentimes he won’t be a negative — the bottom line when turning away from any of Creighton’s starting five.

But with what Mitchell offers — mostly pesky defense — he’s managed to impress while playing as many as 28 minutes combined in the team’s past two games. He played just 24 minutes in the seven preceding games combined.

It isn’t just Mitchell, either. Freshman Mason Miller was forced into double-digit minutes when Kaluma experienced foul trouble in CU’s win over Providence in January. He wound up doing the same on Saturday, growing increasingly impressive in his defensive awareness and increasingly confident in his shooting touch.

While Kalkbrenner is a walking defense and can be credited for CU’s defensive ceiling to this point, his surrounding teammates have bought in and made his job easier in recent weeks. As easy as it is to funnel players to the 7-foot-1 big man, several of the Jays have demonstrated their share of defensive flashes without his help.

It’s part of why Creighton could pack up Seton Hall in New Jersey, holding the Pirates cold down the stretch. And why Georgetown couldn’t pull off a miracle despite the Jays shooting just 38.3% from the field in Washington D.C.

The Bluejays — or from the looks of it, the new Jays — have each bought in since the New Year. To perfecting their roles. To, despite the number of players who could be capable first options elsewhere, making the defensive side the team’s identity.

It'll be necessary with Jared Bynum's return to Providence's lineup. The Jays missed him in Omaha. The Friar guard is averaging 9.4 points and 4.6 assists, a substantial wrinkle to Cooley's Top 25 offense and another headache alongside star forward Bryce Hopkins.

Creighton's defense without fouling has been masterful, allowing just the second fewest free throws in the nation behind Purdue. But Providence, with Hopkins' gravity to blame, attempted 23 free throws back on Jan. 14, tied for the most CU has allowed during league play.

With Bynum back in the equation and a shortened bench, the Jays will need as good of a defensive stance as they've pieced together all season to uphold their winning streak.

With many of its significant road chances long gone, Creighton won’t just need this stretch for a Big East regular season title. It’ll need it to get the best NCAA tournament seed possible.

Adding to the formula it’s concocted over the past month will keep its head above water.

