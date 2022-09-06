 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
GOLF

Creighton names Wes Bernt as new men's golf coach

  • Updated
  • 0

Wes Bernt, who has plenty of ties to Nebraska golf, was named the men's golf coach at Creighton on Tuesday.

Wes Bernt

Wes Bernt

"Wes has had a highly successful career coaching college golf in the state of Nebraska," Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom said. "I look forward to working with Wes in our quest to advance Creighton men's golf."

Bernt had been coaching Northeast Community College in Norfolk since last spring. He led the Hawks to the NJCAA Division II touranment for the first time in 19 years as they placed ninth.

Prior to that, Bernt was UNK's men's coach from 2010 to 2018. He led the Lopers to the NCAA Super Regionals four times and to the NCAA D-II tournament for the first time in 2014.

UNK's men's program was eliminated due to budget cuts in the spring of 2018, then Bernt served an assistant for the UNK women's team from in 2019-20.

People are also reading…

Bernt, who is from Stratton, played golf at UNK and prior to coaching he was assistant professional at Eagle Hills and Tara Hills in Papillion.

Bernt's Bluejays open this season Monday at the Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert