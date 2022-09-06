Creighton names Wes Bernt as new men's golf coach

Wes Bernt, who has plenty of ties to Nebraska golf, was named the men's golf coach at Creighton on Tuesday.

"Wes has had a highly successful career coaching college golf in the state of Nebraska," Creighton A.D. Marcus Blossom said. "I look forward to working with Wes in our quest to advance Creighton men's golf."

Bernt had been coaching Northeast Community College in Norfolk since last spring. He led the Hawks to the NJCAA Division II touranment for the first time in 19 years as they placed ninth.

Prior to that, Bernt was UNK's men's coach from 2010 to 2018. He led the Lopers to the NCAA Super Regionals four times and to the NCAA D-II tournament for the first time in 2014.

UNK's men's program was eliminated due to budget cuts in the spring of 2018, then Bernt served an assistant for the UNK women's team from in 2019-20.

Bernt, who is from Stratton, played golf at UNK and prior to coaching he was assistant professional at Eagle Hills and Tara Hills in Papillion.

Bernt's Bluejays open this season Monday at the Wildcat Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas.