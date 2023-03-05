UNCASVILLE, Conn. - For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Creighton women had a last-second shot to decide their Big East tournament fate.

Saturday night's putback by Morgan Maly beat the buzzer and advanced CU to the semifiinals. On Sunday, Lauren Jensen's contested bank shot from just outside the lane bounced off the rim.

CU's hopes of reaching the final and getting another shot against UConn ended with a 63-61 loss to 11th-ranked Villanova.

Creighton was looking to force overtime after it trailed throughout the final 13 minutes.

The Bluejays did lead the entire second quarter as they pushed the lead to 34-26 after back-to-back baskets from Emma Ronsiek. Ronsiek scored 11 of her 15 points in the first half.

Creighton shot 58% in the first half, but went 9 of 26 (34,6%) after halftime. Its final lead was 41-40 after a Ronsiek layup with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Behind Big East player of the year Maddy Siegrist, Villanova played from in front the rest of the way. Siegrist, the nation's leading scorer, made 14 of 21 field goals and finished with 37 points and 11 rebounds.

Back-to-back Siegrist baskets gave the Wildcats a 59-51 lead with three minutes left. Jensen's 3 at the 1:30 mark made it 61-59.

Siegrist added two free throws with 26.6 seconds left and Creighton missed a shot on the other end. But during the scramble for the rebound, Villanova was whistled for an intentional foul with 11.2 seconds left.

Jensen hit both free throws and Creighton got possession of the ball. But on that possession, Jensen missed the contested shot with four seconds left, Siegrist grabbed her 11th rebound and Villanova went on to run out the clock.

Jensen led Creighton with 22 points, while Molly Mogensen added 12 points.

Villanova will play Connecticut in Monday's Big East final. Creighton (22-8) will wait to see where it heads for the NCAA tournament as the Selection Show is next Sunday.

Photos: Creighton women's basketball final home game vs. Butler