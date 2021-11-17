Creighton never stopped believing. Now it's in the NCAA soccer tournament

Creighton was off to its worst Big East start in program history, yet its coach had only uplifting messages to share with the players.

That was by design.

In any free moment he could find, coach Johnny Torres tried to pull a guy aside, put his arm around him and lift him up. On the practice field, in the airport, in his office. Torres told his staff to do the same.

The Jays lost their first four league matches this season. But they were better than that. Everyone knew it.

In Torres' mind, the guys just needed a boost.

"I think the biggest thing was to let them know that we continue to believe in them," Torres said. "The ability was always there. It was just the execution part."

Creighton (8-7-2) found the answers just in time. CU put together a six-match unbeaten streak before falling in the Big East tournament quarterfinals. Now the Jays are in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.

Up first is an opening-round match against Missouri State (17-1).