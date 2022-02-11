Creighton never trails as Jays defeat Xavier, jumping to third in Big East standings

Creighton women's basketball picked up a home win Friday night and made up ground in the Big East standings.

The Bluejays never trailed as they pulled away from Xavier 68-47 at Sokol Arena.

Creighton started the night in fifth place in the league standings. With the win, the Bluejays (12-4 in the Big East) moved past DePaul (11-4) and Marquette (10-4). UConn (10-1) leads the way, while the Jays, in third, are percentage points behind Villanova (11-3).

In other games Friday, UConn beat DePaul by 23 and Villanova outlasted Marquette in overtime.

Creighton always had an answer for an Xavier run Friday. Creighton bolted to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter before Xavier tied it at 15-all with seven minutes left in the first half. The Jays responded with a 10-2 run and led 25-21 at halftime.

Xavier pulled within three in the third quarter before Rachel Saunders, Morgan Maly and Tatum Rembao hit 3-pointers in a 90-second span to stretch the margin to 10. Creighton hit 10 of its 12 3s after halftime.

CU then put it away by scoring 12 straight midway through the half, which included two Lauren Jensen 3s.