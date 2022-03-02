Creighton never trails in win over No. 18 UConn

Creighton's big man was huge in carrying the Bluejays to a thrilling 64-62 win over No. 18 UConn Wednesday night at CHI Health Center.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton's 7-foot-1 sophomore, scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as the Jays held off the Huskies, which entered with a five-game winning streak.

The win moves Creighton back into a tie for third place in the Big East standings with UConn and improves CU's NCAA resume as they move to 20-9.

During a 13-minute span in the second half, Kalkbrenner scored 19 of Creighton's 23 points as the Bluejays never trailed but never led by more than five down the stretch.

Kalkbrenner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds — he had eight boards after halftime. R.J. Cole had 20 points for UConn, while Adama Sanogo had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

It was the first home game since Ryan Nembhard suffered a season-ending wrist injury last Wednesday. With Nembhard watching from the bench wearing a blue Creighton polo, the Bluejays were very efficient for most of the opening half.

Creighton fed off the home crowd's energy as it scored the first seven points. A 3-pointer from ​30 feet by Ryan Hawkins made it 10-4 at the 15:05 mark.

Arthur Kaluma kept the Jays rolling as on consecutive possessions he dunked a missed 3, drained a transition 3 from the right wing and slammed home a breakaway dunk to stretch CU's lead to 21-10 with 11: 20 left in the half.

Kaluma's banked-in 3 came at the 6:20 mark to put the Jays up by 14, and the Jays' lead grew to 34-18 with four minutes left in the half. Kaluma had all 15 of his points in the first half.

But the Jays wouldn't score the rest of the half as momentum started to turn in UConn's favor.

The Huskies cut their deficit to 10 at halftime and started the second half on a 12-3 run to pull within one.

Kalkbrenner then scored Creighton's next seven to put CU back up by five, but UConn responded to tie it 50-all.

A dunk and putback by Kalkbrenner moved the Jays back up by four. And when Kalkbrenner converted a lob from Alex O'Connell for a dunk with 1:10 left, CU was up 60-55.

Ryan Hawkins' free throws with 6.1 seconds left made it 64-60 to secure the upset.

Creighton wraps up its regular season with Saturday's Senior Day game against Seton Hall at 1:30 p.m.

