San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell said he has taken 1,000 free throws in the last week. Only two of those came with a chance to put SDSU in its first Final Four.
Fouled with 1.2 seconds left Sunday, Trammell missed the first free throw and took a deep breath to remind himself “the moment wasn’t too big for me.” He then made the second free throw.
“At the end of the day, I feel like I’d put in the work to have the confidence I was going to make them,” Trammell said.
Trammell paused for a split second when asked if he expected the foul on Ryan Nembhard to be called, and whether Nembhard’s left hand on his right hip affected the shot.
“I wouldn’t say so,” Trammell said. “I feel like I still had a good look. The refs made their call. They called it and I got an opportunity to win the game for my team.”
Immediately asked the same question in a different way, Trammell said he thought he got fouled.
“Even if they didn’t call it,” Trammell said, “we were going to lace them up and get ready for overtime.”
Twenty-five minutes earlier, Greg McDermott looked up and crossed his arms as Nembhard calmly explained the defining play of Creighton’s 57-56 loss to San Diego State. The foul — on Nembhard — with 1.2 seconds left that sent Darrion Trammell to the line for a game-winning free throw.
“He came off a little screen, got downhill and tried to make a floater,” Nembhard said. “I tried to make a rearview contest. They called a foul, so.”
Aguek Arop keys late SDSU run
San Diego State believed it had an advantage at the four, or power forward position.
Advantage, Aguek Arop. The Omaha South grad played just 14 minutes, but he made two crucial baskets in the final four minutes to help his team make the Final Four. He became the first Nebraska high school graduate to make a Final Four since 1986, when Omaha Northwest’s Ron Kellogg, Omaha South’s Cedric Hunter and Omaha Benson’s Jerry Johnson led Kansas to the 1986 Final Four.
“I’ve done that 1,000 times throughout the season,” Arop said. “It was just another shot. Obviously, there was a lot more weight to it, but I wasn’t thinking like that. I was thinking about staying in rhythm and getting the shot up.”
SDSU coach Brian Dutcher saluted Arop’s willingness to be a role player while overcoming injuries and playing through pain.
“To come back and play on this stage and make the baskets to send us to the Final Four is a great story,” Dutcher said.
Arop said he grew up watching Creighton as a kid. On Sunday, he had a cheering section from Omaha wearing “Omaha for Aztecs” t-shirts.
“It’s special, you know,” Arop said to beat his hometown team. “I’m from Omaha, but I don’t feel that bad from Omaha. This is for San Diego.”
McDermott sticks with starters
Nembhard’s right hand hurt so much that, at game’s end, he could barely dribble with it. Still, the sophomore point guard only sat for five minutes in the loss to San Diego State. CU’s other four starters played at least 37 minutes. Baylor Scheierman logged 38. The Aztecs, meanwhile, had nine players log double-digit minutes.
McDermott sighed when asked why he didn’t play senior Francisco Farabello more.
“I’ll probably watch the film and maybe regret that,” McDermott said. “I’ve rode these five (starters) hard all year long. And when you get to this point, it’s the old saying: ‘You dance with the one who brought ya.’ These guys have done a terrific job and Francisco’s been terrific, as well.”
When asked whether they needed a break, players said no, McDermott said.
“I trust them,” McDermott said. “These guys earned the right to be on the floor when this game was decided.”
Nembhard declined to blame his injured wrist for his play.
“I got bumps and bruises, but everybody got bumps and bruises,” Nembhard said.
Why Creighton fouled late
Creighton had a foul to give — and took it. That decision, made by CU coach Greg McDermott, turned off the shot clock for San Diego State’s final possession and allowed Aztec guard Darrion Trammell a little more, after the inbounds pass, to get to the hoop – and draw a foul.
“I just felt like, with six seconds left, we knew what they had in their bag from a side-out-of-bounds standpoint,” said McDermott, who noted the two second difference between shot and game clock prompted his decision. “Had they gone in and laid in — and we’d not fouled, I’d be kicking myself for that one, too.”
Photos: Creighton takes on San Diego State in Elite Eight
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) covers his face while walking off the court following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) shoots a free throw with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11), Arthur Kaluma (24) and and Trey Alexander (23) and San Diego State's Nathan Mensah (31) and Matt Bradley (20) go up for the rebound in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) is fouled by San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24), Baylor Scheierman (55), Ryan Nembhard (2) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) walk toward the bench during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State fans celebrate in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) has his right hand a wrist looked at during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State celebrates winning the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) celebrates with a bit of the net following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) collides with San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
The San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) in the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
The Creighton bench and fans react to a call in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott yells at an official during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the ball in the hood over San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) shoots the ball over San Diego State's Matt Bradley (20) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) brings the ball down court while up against San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball away from his right hand and wrist during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton fans watch the final seconds of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State and Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Fans react immediately after the end of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State's Jared Barnett (4) celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) closes his eyes after a foul was called against him with 1.2 seconds left in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher watches his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans cheer during the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State celebrates following the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday. San Diego State won the game 57-56.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) goes for two points in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) eyes the hoop in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) grabs a rebound away fro San Diego State's Keshad Johnson (0) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) keeps the ball from San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) and Micah Parrish (3) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) dives for the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) plays in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) competes in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets his arms up in front of San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee (13) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to his team in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Lamont Butler (5) powers through Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
San Diego State's Aguek Arop (33) slams into the media table in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) keeps an eye on San Diego State's Darrion Trammell (12) in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans react to a play in the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott, left, and San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher meets before the start of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
A ball with a March Madness logo ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) wears headphones as he warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Fans arrive for the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
The court is painted ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA Elite Eight men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
William Martinez, of Sutherland, Neb., and other Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
Patty Galas, the administrative assistant for the Creighton men’s basketball program, offers communion as Creighton fans attend mass in a hotel ballroom ahead of the San Diego State vs. Creighton NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Sunday.
