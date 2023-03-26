San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell said he has taken 1,000 free throws in the last week. Only two of those came with a chance to put SDSU in its first Final Four.

Fouled with 1.2 seconds left Sunday, Trammell missed the first free throw and took a deep breath to remind himself “the moment wasn’t too big for me.” He then made the second free throw.

“At the end of the day, I feel like I’d put in the work to have the confidence I was going to make them,” Trammell said.

Trammell paused for a split second when asked if he expected the foul on Ryan Nembhard to be called, and whether Nembhard’s left hand on his right hip affected the shot.

“I wouldn’t say so,” Trammell said. “I feel like I still had a good look. The refs made their call. They called it and I got an opportunity to win the game for my team.”

Immediately asked the same question in a different way, Trammell said he thought he got fouled.

“Even if they didn’t call it,” Trammell said, “we were going to lace them up and get ready for overtime.”

Twenty-five minutes earlier, Greg McDermott looked up and crossed his arms as Nembhard calmly explained the defining play of Creighton’s 57-56 loss to San Diego State. The foul — on Nembhard — with 1.2 seconds left that sent Darrion Trammell to the line for a game-winning free throw.

“He came off a little screen, got downhill and tried to make a floater,” Nembhard said. “I tried to make a rearview contest. They called a foul, so.”

Aguek Arop keys late SDSU run

San Diego State believed it had an advantage at the four, or power forward position.

Advantage, Aguek Arop. The Omaha South grad played just 14 minutes, but he made two crucial baskets in the final four minutes to help his team make the Final Four. He became the first Nebraska high school graduate to make a Final Four since 1986, when Omaha Northwest’s Ron Kellogg, Omaha South’s Cedric Hunter and Omaha Benson’s Jerry Johnson led Kansas to the 1986 Final Four.

“I’ve done that 1,000 times throughout the season,” Arop said. “It was just another shot. Obviously, there was a lot more weight to it, but I wasn’t thinking like that. I was thinking about staying in rhythm and getting the shot up.”

SDSU coach Brian Dutcher saluted Arop’s willingness to be a role player while overcoming injuries and playing through pain.

“To come back and play on this stage and make the baskets to send us to the Final Four is a great story,” Dutcher said.

Arop said he grew up watching Creighton as a kid. On Sunday, he had a cheering section from Omaha wearing “Omaha for Aztecs” t-shirts.

“It’s special, you know,” Arop said to beat his hometown team. “I’m from Omaha, but I don’t feel that bad from Omaha. This is for San Diego.”

McDermott sticks with starters

Nembhard’s right hand hurt so much that, at game’s end, he could barely dribble with it. Still, the sophomore point guard only sat for five minutes in the loss to San Diego State. CU’s other four starters played at least 37 minutes. Baylor Scheierman logged 38. The Aztecs, meanwhile, had nine players log double-digit minutes.

McDermott sighed when asked why he didn’t play senior Francisco Farabello more.

“I’ll probably watch the film and maybe regret that,” McDermott said. “I’ve rode these five (starters) hard all year long. And when you get to this point, it’s the old saying: ‘You dance with the one who brought ya.’ These guys have done a terrific job and Francisco’s been terrific, as well.”

When asked whether they needed a break, players said no, McDermott said.

“I trust them,” McDermott said. “These guys earned the right to be on the floor when this game was decided.”

Nembhard declined to blame his injured wrist for his play.

“I got bumps and bruises, but everybody got bumps and bruises,” Nembhard said.

Why Creighton fouled late

Creighton had a foul to give — and took it. That decision, made by CU coach Greg McDermott, turned off the shot clock for San Diego State’s final possession and allowed Aztec guard Darrion Trammell a little more, after the inbounds pass, to get to the hoop – and draw a foul.

“I just felt like, with six seconds left, we knew what they had in their bag from a side-out-of-bounds standpoint,” said McDermott, who noted the two second difference between shot and game clock prompted his decision. “Had they gone in and laid in — and we’d not fouled, I’d be kicking myself for that one, too.”