What’ll it take to limit Ryan Kalkbrenner 48 hours after his career-high 31 point performance?

“We've got cowboy boots for Flo, so we're good,” Baylor coach Scott Drew joked. “But the good thing is we've got big guys, Josh, Flo, Jon, Zach. At the same time in the Big 12, every team has got some big guys.”

Kalkbrenner has increasingly made life difficult for defenses. His 31 points on Sunday might’ve been the peak we’ve seen of him, but it showed flashes of everything that can go wrong for opposing defenses when his teammates find him.

If the 7-foot-1 junior gets position on his matchup while defended 1-on-1, it’s trouble. If no one helps, they’re doomed. He hardly needs the ball. Between lobs and rare hooks, he towers over people and demonstrates unfair touch all at the same time.

Baylor’s gameplan is simple: Don’t let Kalkbrenner touch the ball.

“The best thing we can do is just limit his touches,” Bears big man Flo Thamba said. “Usually if somebody gets the ball and they're not able to make any kinds of moves and stuff like that.”

“He's a big target,” Drew added. “He's like a big tight end in football across the middle. It's hard to guard them. I mean, you can front them, you can double them, try to push them out and be physical with him.”

Asked if he’d been tasked with defending anyone similar to Kalkbrenner, Drew was forced to think back to the Kansas teams with Udoka Azubuike and David McCormack.

Kansas’ recent frontcourt alums weren’t the only bit of history revisiting Saturday afternoon. Both Drew and Creighton coach Greg McDermott went down memory lane.

Their paths come to a glaring crossroads when thinking back to 2014 — an end of an era that plenty Creighton fans would hope to forget. McDermott couldn’t forget if he tried.

“Nobody has to remind me,” McDermott said. “That was a tough, tough day for our program.”

Neither coach’s memory seemed to be too jogged. Both their recollections lined up. Creighton was a team built around shooting but had a rough time doing so that day.

The two eerily mirrored each other with a common sentiment: Sometimes those shots go in, sometimes they don’t.

Fast forward nearly a decade, and McDermott’s teams still rely on shotmaking. Saturday’s win didn’t become comfortable until late when the Bluejays scored at pivotal times down the stretch to help viewers forget about their 3 of 20 mark from deep.

Among what’s different about this Creighton team to those that were ruled by Doug McDermott, Kalkbrenner has shifted the program’s identity to help fall back on defense more than anything.

“You know, you go back to 2014, and that team was recruited to play the Missouri Valley, and we played in the Big East and finished second,” McDermott said. “That team was built heavily on shooting.

“There weren't many games that we shot it poorly because there were so many guys who could shoot it on that team. As we've moved into the Big East, obviously we've gotten a little longer, a little more physical, and you pretty much had to kind of keep up with the competition that we were seeing in our league.

McDermott still recruits for shotmaking and overall skill level. The 13th year CU coach, who has “tried to erase most of the memories I had from when I was coaching in the Big 12,” was reminded of something then-Michigan coach John Beilein told him.

“He told me, ‘you don't have to change anything to be successful at Iowa State. Just be who you are.’ I probably got away from that in recruiting and the way we played.

“Once you get in a cycle where you're struggling, it's very difficult to get out of it in this day and age because we're living in a what have you done for me lately world, where there's not a lot of patience.”

McDermott learned a lot from his time in the Big 12. He’s also received patience at Creighton.

And after all, the Big 12 wasn’t all so bad; McDermott said he hopped on a call with former assistant and current Iowa State head coach TJ Otzelberger — who beat Baylor three times this season — for some tips on what to look forward to.

“You know, their defensive scheme is considerably different than ours, and that's not something you can change in a day. But he gave me a few thoughts.”

Thoughts. Creativity. McDermott’s Jays will need everything they can bet to put a lid on Baylor’s high scoring backcourt. Creighton is hoping to reach its second Sweet 16 in the past three seasons, while also hoping to avoid that dreaded Second Round it’s run into time and time again.

For what it’s worth, Creighton has come a long way since Baylor brutally ended the Doug McDermott era.

Those early Big East Creighton squads likely couldn't have fathomed the idea of a big man as lanky yet talented as Kalkbrenner. Even sophomore Arthur Kaluma, who sneakily flirted with a double double in Saturday’s win with 10 points and nine rebounds, has fallen behind at times but still serves as a testament to the talent CU has to work with these days.

Time will tell how well it all comes together to help Creighton's push versus Baylor for a shot at the Sweet 16.