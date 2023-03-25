Ryan Kalkbrenner had the talent to contribute to Creighton’s first Sweet 16 team in 2021, when he averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 14 minutes per game backing up Christian Bishop.

What Kalkbrenner lacked, CU coach Greg McDermott said, was stamina. Kalkbrenner could only play in short bursts without getting tired. So when the 7-footer received, after his freshman season, an invite to try out for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup team, he asked McDermott about his chances.

“You have to be the best-conditioned front-line player there,” McDermott recalled Saturday. “You can’t ever get tired.”

So Kalkbrenner spent six weeks with Jeremy Anderson — CU basketball’s head coach of athletic performance — and got himself in shape.

“I think a light came on,” McDermott said. Since then, Kalkbrenner has added 30-to-35 pounds of muscle to belie his “gentle giant” persona.

Now averaging 16 points and six rebounds as a junior, Kalkbrenner draws a tough test Sunday in San Diego State center Nathan Mensah who, like Kalkbrenner, won his league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors.

“They play really, really physical, and that can make up for some height at times,” Kalkbrenner said. “For me, going into a game like that, you’ve got to know what you’re getting yourself into and don’t be surprised when they hit you really hard or try to be super-physical.”

Mensah fouled out of last year's game with with eight minutes left in regulation, changing the nature of SDSU's defense.

"I plan to be mindful of what I do and not get easy, cheap fouls from the refs," Mensah said.

Brotherly experience

Ryan Nembhard’s older brother, Andrew, has been where Ryan wants to go: The Final Four.

Andrew Nembhard was part of the Gonzaga team that played for the national title in 2021. He and Ryan talk often about the game — without zooming out too much.

“We’ve talked a little bit about things within the game,” Ryan said. “Obviously it would be great to get to a Final Four. And he’s been to a Final Four that’s obviously something I myself and all the guys up here want to experience.”

Winning ugly

To reach the Elite Eight, McDermott said, a team has probably won at least one NCAA Tournament game on a poor shooting night. For CU, that was its 72-63 first round win over NC State.

“You have to win a game that gets a little ugly,” McDermott said. “…We didn’t shoot great, but we defended well enough and rebounded well enough to win the game. San Diego State certainly hangs its had on that as well.”

Adjustments for the rematch

SDSU took a lead five minutes into last year’s NCAA Tournament game with Creighton and didn’t relinquish it for 34 minutes and 49 seconds — until CU guard Trey Alexander capped a stunning 9-0 run to send the Bluejays and Aztecs into overtime. Creighton then outscored San Diego State 10-7 in overtime. The difference? An Alexander 3-point play.

“I believe that we’ve grown from that this year,” SDSU forward Keshad Johnson said. “Of course, you want a ‘revenge’ type but it’s also, like, you’ve got to stay level-headed and stay the course of the game so it won’t happen again.”

San Diego State guard Matt Bradley said the CU loss “molded us into the team we are right now” in terms of closing out games.

“The pressure’s not there like it used to be, for sure,” Bradley said. “And we have people stepping up, making plays and everybody’s more comfortable.”

Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16