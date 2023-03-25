Ryan Kalkbrenner had the talent to contribute to Creighton’s first Sweet 16 team in 2021, when he averaged 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 14 minutes per game backing up Christian Bishop.
What Kalkbrenner lacked, CU coach Greg McDermott said, was stamina. Kalkbrenner could only play in short bursts without getting tired. So when the 7-footer received, after his freshman season, an invite to try out for the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup team, he asked McDermott about his chances.
“You have to be the best-conditioned front-line player there,” McDermott recalled Saturday. “You can’t ever get tired.”
So Kalkbrenner spent six weeks with Jeremy Anderson — CU basketball’s head coach of athletic performance — and got himself in shape.
“I think a light came on,” McDermott said. Since then, Kalkbrenner has added 30-to-35 pounds of muscle to belie his “gentle giant” persona.
Now averaging 16 points and six rebounds as a junior, Kalkbrenner draws a tough test Sunday in San Diego State center Nathan Mensah who, like Kalkbrenner, won his league’s Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
“They play really, really physical, and that can make up for some height at times,” Kalkbrenner said. “For me, going into a game like that, you’ve got to know what you’re getting yourself into and don’t be surprised when they hit you really hard or try to be super-physical.”
Mensah fouled out of last year's game with with eight minutes left in regulation, changing the nature of SDSU's defense.
"I plan to be mindful of what I do and not get easy, cheap fouls from the refs," Mensah said.
Brotherly experience
Ryan Nembhard’s older brother, Andrew, has been where Ryan wants to go: The Final Four.
Andrew Nembhard was part of the Gonzaga team that played for the national title in 2021. He and Ryan talk often about the game — without zooming out too much.
“We’ve talked a little bit about things within the game,” Ryan said. “Obviously it would be great to get to a Final Four. And he’s been to a Final Four that’s obviously something I myself and all the guys up here want to experience.”
Winning ugly
To reach the Elite Eight, McDermott said, a team has probably won at least one NCAA Tournament game on a poor shooting night. For CU, that was its 72-63 first round win over NC State.
“You have to win a game that gets a little ugly,” McDermott said. “…We didn’t shoot great, but we defended well enough and rebounded well enough to win the game. San Diego State certainly hangs its had on that as well.”
Adjustments for the rematch
SDSU took a lead five minutes into last year’s NCAA Tournament game with Creighton and didn’t relinquish it for 34 minutes and 49 seconds — until CU guard Trey Alexander capped a stunning 9-0 run to send the Bluejays and Aztecs into overtime. Creighton then outscored San Diego State 10-7 in overtime. The difference? An Alexander 3-point play.
“I believe that we’ve grown from that this year,” SDSU forward Keshad Johnson said. “Of course, you want a ‘revenge’ type but it’s also, like, you’ve got to stay level-headed and stay the course of the game so it won’t happen again.”
San Diego State guard Matt Bradley said the CU loss “molded us into the team we are right now” in terms of closing out games.
“The pressure’s not there like it used to be, for sure,” Bradley said. “And we have people stepping up, making plays and everybody’s more comfortable.”
Creighton's path to the Elite Eight
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) speaks ahead of their game against San Diego State in the NCAA men's basketball Elite Eight on Sunday. Photographed in Louisville, Ky., on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Photos: Creighton takes on Princeton in Sweet 16
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott raises a fist while walking toward a group of Bluejay fans following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) celebrates in the final seconds of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) celebrates a three-pointer in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
The Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Francisco Farabello (5) grabs the ball ahead of Princeton's Zach Martini (54) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott huddles with his team during break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) signals to teammate Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, the Creighton president, cheers on his team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) shoots a three-pointer over Princeton's Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) is introduced before the start of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
San Diego State fans celebrate their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
San Diego State's Adam Seiko (2) celebrates following their win over Alabama in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. They will face Creighton in the Elite 8.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) grabs a rebound in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) watches a replay in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) high-fives teammate Ryan Nembhard (2) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton fans cheer on their team during the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) and Sami Osmani (14) walk off the court following the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton won the game 86-75.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) gets the rebound ahead of Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) eyes the basket while up against Princeton's Blake Peters (24) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) gets past Princeton's Matt Allocco (14) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) misses a pass in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) gets caught between Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) and Caden Pierce (12) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott calls out to Baylor Scheierman (55) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) goes after the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) grabs the rebound while up against Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) looks for the play to develop in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott meets with his staff during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) shoots over Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Fredrick King (33) keeps an eye on Princeton's Tosan Evbuomwan (20) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Princeton head coach Mitch Henderson calls out to his team in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Princeton fans celebrate a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) controls the ball in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) and Trey Alexander (23) high five after a play in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) keeps an eye on Princeton's Ryan Langborg (3) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) tries to block a shot by Princeton's Keeshawn Kellman (32) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton cheerleaders perform during a break in the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Arthur Kaluma (24) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Trey Alexander (23) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Baylor Scheierman (55) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Nembhard (2) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell (4) warms up ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Creighton head coach Greg McDermott high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Bluejays cheerleaders and fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Josh Resch, of Chicago, and his kids, Ben, 3, Cameron 10, and Avery, 7, wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
From left, Ron Henrichs, Sally Hirschberg, both of Omaha, and Carolyn and Steve Eby, of Logan, Iowa., wait to send off the Bluejays with other fans ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
John Oxley, 9, of Omaha, shows off his autographed shirt as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Billy Bluejay high-fives fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
The Creighton pep band performs as Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Ben Shtolzberg high-fives Bluejays fans as they send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Bluejays fans send off their team ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Mark Burgers, a former associate athletic director for Creighton University, hangs out ahead of the Creighton vs. Princeton NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game in Louisville, Ky., on Friday.
Tom Shatel, with the Omaha World-Herald, at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
Mini baseball bats at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory in Louisville, Ky., on Friday. Creighton will take on Princeton in the NCAA Sweet 16 men's basketball game on Friday night.
