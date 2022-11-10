Creighton offense erupts for blowout win over North Dakota

Greg McDermott leaned over to his left to giggle with Ryan Kalkbrenner while Trey Alexander spoke in their postgame press conference. McDermott thought back to a few possessions, laughing about the way Kalkbrenner left his feet while defending guards who got him in the air off pump fakes.

“When you’re against a guard, you don’t have to leave your feet,” the 13th-year Creighton coach said of Kalkbrenner. “You’re 7-foot-1 with a 7-4 wingspan. Just put your chest on him and wall him up.”

It was a trivial mistake, likely forgotten as No. 9 Creighton crushed North Dakota in a 96-61 win Thursday night at CHI Health Center. But a similar attention to detail saw the Bluejays run away with the game expectedly early. Kalkbrenner didn’t give McDermott a ton of material to improve on after an otherwise flawless game from the junior center.

After a sluggish season opener against St. Thomas that stemmed from Kalkbrenner experiencing sickness, the big man broke out for a career-high 24 points on 10-for-11 shooting. Everything came too easy. He spent his night towering over defenders and snagging short-range baskets. When his teammates drew attention elsewhere, it grew even easier to feed Kalkbrenner down low.

“I think we were just a little more locked in in practice leading up to the game this time,” Kalkbrenner said. “We weren’t necessarily overlooking anybody, but I think there was just a wakeup call on Monday. I don’t think any of us were too happy with how we played on Monday.”

Things flowed around him, and soon enough into the first half, there was no doubt that Thursday’s game would tell a different story than the season opener.

Not when sophomore Trey Alexander sneaked behind UND point guards as they inbounded and snatching the ball away before drilling his third 3-pointer. Or when Kalkbrenner finished his third lob from sophomore Ryan Nembhard. Certainly not during the six-minute, first-half stretch in which the Bluejays (2-0) went on a 27-3 run.

CU began dominating just minutes into the game, flipping the switch from its performance against St. Thomas and looking every bit the team it is expected to be. The Jays connected on 12 of 27 3-point attempts — a step in the right direction for a team that spent the summer talking about returning to its sharpshooting ways. And one that shot 8 of 34 beyond the arc against the Tommies.

With Kalkbrenner behind them, Creighton’s guards shut the Fighting Hawks down in the first half. North Dakota shot 34% from the field, hitting 1 of 5 3-point attempts. UND watched as the Jays got up and down the floor, showing off their shot making and putting on a show that saw Creighton build a monstrous lead that never faltered.

Everybody got in on the fun.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma showed off his handle, mixing a defender before putting some finesse on an inside-hand layup on his way to 12 points. Alexander looked comfortable shooting, finishing his night with four 3s.

Even senior Baylor Scheierman, who shot an uncharacteristic 3-for-11 from the field still managed to show why he was so highly coveted this summer. The South Dakota transfer knocked down two of his five 3-point attempts, corralling offensive boards and playing the passing to finish with eight points, 10 boards, four assists and two steals.

Even in a buy game, Creighton didn’t leave any doubts that it’s a serious team. McDermott can only hope that the Jays charge through the remainder of the nonconference schedule with similar energy.

“That’s why we play the way we play,” McDermott said. “Most games, TV timeout to TV timeout, one team wins by two, the other team wins by two, you tie. But who can put on that 12-2 run? Or the 10-0 run that can change the complexion of the game. We hope our pace will eventually wear into people.”

Greg McDermott leaned over to his left to giggle with Ryan Kalkbrenner while Trey Alexander spoke in their postgame press conference. McDermott thought back to a few possessions, laughing about the way Kalkbrenner left his feet while defending guards who got him in the air off pump fakes.

“When you’re against a guard, you don’t have to leave your feet,” the 13th-year Creighton coach said of Kalkbrenner. “You’re 7-foot-1 with a 7-4 wingspan. Just put your chest on him and wall him up.”

It was a trivial mistake, likely forgotten as No. 9 Creighton crushed North Dakota in a 96-61 win Thursday night at CHI Health Center. But a similar attention to detail saw the Bluejays run away with the game expectedly early. Kalkbrenner didn’t give McDermott a ton of material to improve on after an otherwise flawless game from the junior center.

After a sluggish season opener that stemmed from Kalkbrenner experiencing sickness, the big man broke out for a career-high 24 points on 10 of 11 shooting. Everything came too easy. He spent his night towering over defenders and snagging short-range baskets. When his teammates drew attention elsewhere, it grew even easier to feed Kalkbrenner down low.

“I think we were just a little more locked in in practice leading up to the game this time,” Kalkbrenner said. “We weren’t necessarily overlooking anybody, but I think there was just a wakeup call on Monday. I don’t think any of us were too happy with how we played on Monday.”

Things flowed around him, and soon enough into the first half, there was no doubt that Thursday’s game would tell a different story than the season opener.

Not when sophomore Trey Alexander did his best Jose Alvarado impression, sneaking behind UND point guards as they inbounded and snatching the ball away before drilling his third 3. Or when Kalkbrenner finished his third lob from sophomore Ryan Nembhard. Certainly not during the six-minute, first-half stretch in which the Bluejays (2-0) went on a 27-3 run.

CU began dominating just minutes into the game, flipping the switch from its performance against St. Thomas and looking every bit the team it's expected to be. The Jays connected on 12 of 27 3-point attempts — a step in the right direction for a team that spent the summer talking about returning to its sharpshooting ways. And one that shot 8 of 34 beyond the arc against the Tommies.

With Kalkbrenner behind them, Creighton’s guards shut the Fighting Hawks down in the first half.

North Dakota shot 34% from the field, hitting 1 of 5 3-point attempts. UND watched as the Jays got up and down the floor, showing off their shot making and putting on a show that saw Creighton build a monstrous lead that never faltered.

Everybody got in on the fun.

Sophomore Arthur Kaluma showed off his handle, mixing a defender before putting some finesse on an inside-hand layup on his way to 12 points. Alexander looked comfortable shooting, finishing his night with four 3s.

Even senior Baylor Scheierman, who shot an uncharacteristic 3-for-11 from the field still managed to show why he was so highly coveted this summer. The South Dakota transfer knocked down two of his five 3-point attempts, corralling offensive boards and playing the passing to finish with eight points, 10 boards, four assists and two steals.

Even in a buy game, Creighton didn’t leave any doubts that it’s a serious team. McDermott can only hope that the Jays charge through the remainder of the nonconference schedule with similar energy.

“That’s why we play the way we play,” McDermott said. “Most games, TV timeout to TV timeout, one team wins by two, the other team wins by two, you tie. But who can put on that 12-2 run? Or the 10-0 run that can change the complexion of the game. We hope our pace will eventually wear into people.”