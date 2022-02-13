Creighton offense hopes to keep rolling off their pick-and-roll game

The floor spaced out. The big man screened the defender of his dribbling teammate, then darted toward the rim. The ballhandler put the pass on the money to set up a bucket at the rim.

It happened over and over.

The effective ball screening was one of the main reasons the Jays snapped out of their scoring funk.

They'd averaged 57.8 points per game, made 38.1% of their shots and recorded a 0.63 assist-to-turnover rate in their previous six outings. But on Saturday, CU shot 47.6% and recorded a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals. The Jays' 12 turnovers matched their lowest in a Big East game this year.

It wasn't just one player orchestrating the attack, either.

On the first possession of the game, Kalkbrenner caught a lob pass from senior Alex O'Connell and laid one in. Kalkbrenner's three dunks at the end of the first half were all set up by passes from different teammates — freshman Trey Alexander, freshman Rati Andronikashivili and Nembhard.

Kalkbrenner ended with six slams. He could have had a seventh, but his alley-oop try midway through the second half spun out of the rim.