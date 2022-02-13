Creighton offense hopes to keep rolling off their pick-and-roll game

When point guard Ryan Nembhard maneuvered around a ball screen on Creighton's final first-half possession Saturday, it looked like his rolling big man would be covered inside.
One Georgetown defender was attached to the hip of Ryan Kalkbrenner and another help defender stood in the paint.
But Nembhard didn't give up on the play. As soon as the Bluejay freshman picked up his dribble, those two Hoyas took a couple of steps away from Kalkbrenner — away from the hoop and back toward the CU shooters they were guarding.
Kalkbrenner flashed open. Nembhard zipped a pass to him.
The result was a third Kalkbrenner dunk in a four-possession span during Creighton's 80-66 win.
"It was just the guards being able to find me," Kalkbrenner said in a postgame video. "I don't really have to do much on that. They did a really good job of making a read, making a good play and making a good pass to me. I think it was their play that opened things up for us."
Creighton's pick-and-roll game, a staple of its offense, was as lethal as it's been all season on Saturday.
The floor spaced out. The big man screened the defender of his dribbling teammate, then darted toward the rim. The ballhandler put the pass on the money to set up a bucket at the rim.
It happened over and over.
The effective ball screening was one of the main reasons the Jays snapped out of their scoring funk.
They'd averaged 57.8 points per game, made 38.1% of their shots and recorded a 0.63 assist-to-turnover rate in their previous six outings. But on Saturday, CU shot 47.6% and recorded a season-high 26 assists on 30 made field goals. The Jays' 12 turnovers matched their lowest in a Big East game this year.
It wasn't just one player orchestrating the attack, either.
On the first possession of the game, Kalkbrenner caught a lob pass from senior Alex O'Connell and laid one in. Kalkbrenner's three dunks at the end of the first half were all set up by passes from different teammates — freshman Trey Alexander, freshman Rati Andronikashivili and Nembhard.
Kalkbrenner ended with six slams. He could have had a seventh, but his alley-oop try midway through the second half spun out of the rim.
"They didn't have any answer for it," senior Ryan Hawkins said during Creighton's postgame radio show. "If Kalkbrenner didn't get a lob at the rim, somebody else got a wide open look at the 3-point line."
The challenge now for the Jays will be to replicate that.
In the short term, they'll have to get ready for the adjustments from the Hoyas.
These teams meet again Monday, two days after Saturday's game ended in a comfortable win. Creighton's players hope to bring the same collaborative approach regardless of any tactical alterations, though.
And big picture?
Georgetown has been the league's worst-performing defense all season. The Hoyas have given up the worst 2-point field-goal percentage (56.3%) and worst opponent assist rate (60.6% of field goals) in conference action. Other Big East teams will make it much harder on CU to run its offense.
But at least the Jays have a recent example to reference as they work to build confidence.
"They made the right play," coach Greg McDermott said. "They made the extra pass all afternoon. That's how we have to play."
