Creighton offense on display in exhibition win over Drury

It didn’t even take 30 seconds. The crowd had to know it was coming.
Junior Ryan Kalkbrenner dove to the rim, and Ryan Nembhard’s spidey senses started tingling. It was only a matter of time before the sophomore point guard would find the big man in the air for an alley-oop finish. It would hardly be the last, though.
The Jays had a ball in their 109-57 exhibition win over Drury on Sunday night. Lob after lob, poster slams and countless 3-pointers. What more could you ask for from a top-10 team looking to shake off its rust against a Division II squad?
It took a bit, but CU’s offense toyed with the Panthers once it got going. The Jays shot 7-of-13 from deep in the first half. When they weren’t finding clean looks from 3, they were at the free-throw line, where they shot 17-of-29. Drury shot just seven free throws throughout the game.
