Creighton opens as big underdog to Gonzaga for Sweet 16 game

Creighton's reward for reaching the Sweet 16 is a date with the undefeated No. 1 team in the country, and oddsmakers don't seem to like the Jays' chances.

No. 5 seed Creighton opened as a 13.5-point underdog to Gonzaga, according to most sportsbooks.

It's the most lopsided spread of the Sweet 16, ahead of Oral Roberts-Arkansas, which has the No. 13 seed Golden Eagles as an 11-point dog to the No. 3 seed Razorbacks. No other spread in this round is more than 6.5 points.

It's rare for Creighton to be such a big underdog.

According to OddsShark.com, since the 1995-96 season, Creighton has played only seven games as an underdog of at least 13 points. The Jays are 1-6 in those games, with the lone win coming against Xavier 79-72 on Feb. 4, 2015. And of those seven games, one came in the NCAA tournament — a 75-63 loss to Maryland in 1999.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, is no stranger to being a big favorite. The Bulldogs have been a double-digit favorite in each of their last 21 games. They were a 33-point favorite against Norfolk State in the opening round of this year's NCAA tournament — the Zags won by 43 — and they were a 15.5-point favorite Monday against Oklahoma — they won by 16.