Creighton opens as big underdog to Gonzaga for Sweet 16 game

Creighton's reward for reaching the Sweet 16 is a date with the undefeated No. 1 team in the country, and oddsmakers don't seem to like the Jays' chances.
No. 5 seed Creighton opened as a 13.5-point underdog to Gonzaga, according to most sportsbooks.
It's the most lopsided spread of the Sweet 16, ahead of Oral Roberts-Arkansas, which has the No. 13 seed Golden Eagles as an 11-point dog to the No. 3 seed Razorbacks. No other spread in this round is more than 6.5 points.
It's rare for Creighton to be such a big underdog.
According to OddsShark.com, since the 1995-96 season, Creighton has played only seven games as an underdog of at least 13 points. The Jays are 1-6 in those games, with the lone win coming against Xavier 79-72 on Feb. 4, 2015. And of those seven games, one came in the NCAA tournament — a 75-63 loss to Maryland in 1999.
Gonzaga, on the other hand, is no stranger to being a big favorite. The Bulldogs have been a double-digit favorite in each of their last 21 games. They were a 33-point favorite against Norfolk State in the opening round of this year's NCAA tournament — the Zags won by 43 — and they were a 15.5-point favorite Monday against Oklahoma — they won by 16.
Gonzaga was also favored in its last two meetings against Creighton. It was a 6.5-point road favorite in 2018 and won by 11; and it was a 9-point home favorite in 2017 and won by 17.
If it's any consolation, Creighton has fared well against the spread when it's a big underdog. In those seven games referenced earlier, Creighton covered in five of them.
But the Jays will have to do more than just cover the spread if they hope to reach the Elite Eight.