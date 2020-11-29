Creighton opens season with 69-58 win over North Dakota State

Four Creighton players finished in double figures during a much-anticipated season debut, leading the Jays to a 69-58 win over North Dakota State Sunday afternoon.

The balanced scoring attack -- where everyone has game-changing potential -- was a replication of the formula Creighton used in its memorable season last year.

The Jays (1-0) were without one of their top scoring options, senior Denzel Mahoney. And Sunday was their first game without last year’s top scorer, Ty-Shon Alexander, who turned pro. But the approach didn’t change. Creighton collaborated to attack the openings in the Bison defense and eventually pull away.

Junior Antwann Jones scored all 11 of his points before halftime in his CU debut. He had nine straight points at one stretch, single-handedly turning a one-point deficit into a 20-12 lead with 11 minutes to go before the break. Junior Christian Bishop had 13 of his 16 in the second half. The Jays scored on nine of their first 11 possessions after halftime to push their advantage 56-36 with 12 minutes left -- Bishop had nine during that stretch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Creighton led by as many as 23 points.

Sunday was actually the third game of the season for North Dakota State (0-3), which suffered defeats to Nevada and Nebraska in the last five days.