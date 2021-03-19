Creighton opponents beware: When you are sleeping, Marcus Zegarowski is working

Look, Zegarowski’s not perfectly disciplined. He is clear about that.

But teammates will tell you stories about watching Creighton’s star point guard sprint through solo defensive close-out drills — no one else but Zegarowski repeatedly running at a team manager who’s pretending to shoot. This past August, sophomore Antwann Jones was sitting courtside in the practice gym, marveling at the precise passes Zegarowski kept tossing over and over while maneuvering through mock pick-and-roll actions.

“He don’t care about hype,” Jones said. “He believes in the process.”

The long-term goals and dreams are always there, certainly. But for Zegarowski, it’s always been about trying to appreciate even the most grueling stages of the journey to the finish line.

To find the fun in a drill where you dribble around chairs at the Y. Or to embrace the challenge of aiming for new shooting benchmarks when you’re already a proven scorer.

It’s an approach that does, partially, trace back to all the hours Zegarowski spent on the court sponging off the inner-drive of Carter-Williams, who starred in Year 2 at Syracuse, earned the NBA’s rookie of the year honor in 2014 and now is emerging as one of the league’s best defenders for the Orlando Magic.