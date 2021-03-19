Creighton opponents beware: When you are sleeping, Marcus Zegarowski is working

The YMCA had long been closed for the night, and it was too dark to see the rim on the outdoor hoop.
But Marcus Zegarowski couldn’t leave.
His brother, Michael Carter-Williams, wasn’t ready yet.
Not until they finished their shooting routine — eight straight makes from five different spots.
“I was really young,” Zegarowski said. “But I remember it. We were there till like 12 at night. I’m mad, yelling at him, and he’s just staying there.”
Pretty soon it was Zegarowski who could not be dragged off the court.
He evolved into the ambitious kid who made his dad pull the car around back to shine the headlights on the pavement so he could work on ball-handling drills outside their Massachusetts home. He was the underrated high school prospect who woke up at 5 a.m. to run extra sprints. He became the determined college standout who couldn’t sleep after a bad loss until he’d worked out at 3 a.m. inside the Creighton practice gym.
In Zegarowski’s mind, that’s where he gains his edge.
When nobody’s watching.
If you’re snacking on some fried chicken, he’s drinking spinach smoothies. If you’re chilling on the couch after practice, he’s getting stretched out to help his body recover for the next day’s work. If you’re on the Xbox, he’s watching film. If you’re sleeping, he’s shooting.
Look, Zegarowski’s not perfectly disciplined. He is clear about that.
But teammates will tell you stories about watching Creighton’s star point guard sprint through solo defensive close-out drills — no one else but Zegarowski repeatedly running at a team manager who’s pretending to shoot. This past August, sophomore Antwann Jones was sitting courtside in the practice gym, marveling at the precise passes Zegarowski kept tossing over and over while maneuvering through mock pick-and-roll actions.
“He don’t care about hype,” Jones said. “He believes in the process.”
The long-term goals and dreams are always there, certainly. But for Zegarowski, it’s always been about trying to appreciate even the most grueling stages of the journey to the finish line.
To find the fun in a drill where you dribble around chairs at the Y. Or to embrace the challenge of aiming for new shooting benchmarks when you’re already a proven scorer.
It’s an approach that does, partially, trace back to all the hours Zegarowski spent on the court sponging off the inner-drive of Carter-Williams, who starred in Year 2 at Syracuse, earned the NBA’s rookie of the year honor in 2014 and now is emerging as one of the league’s best defenders for the Orlando Magic.
Then again, the entire Zegarowski crew treats the sport this way.
His parents both played and coached. Marcus’ twin brother, Max, plays for Division II Franklin Pierce in New Hampshire — Max’s season started this month, and he’s got 40 points in two games. Their sister, Masey, started 85 games during her four-year career at Bryant.
The Zegarowskis love the game — and the grind.
“We’re a big basketball family,” Carter-Williams once told The World-Herald. “That’s just a part of our culture. We talk about it, we watch it together. That’s kind of what we do.”
It’s why the Zegarowski backyard has a court, not a pool.
Marcus thinks he might have been in fourth grade when he got off the school bus and saw a crew pouring concrete in the back.
From then on, that’s where he honed his skills.
Drills by himself. Workouts with Max. He’s six years younger than Carter-Williams, but he wasn’t ever going to turn down a challenge. There’d be 1-on-1s, 2-on-2s, 3-on-3s.
It wasn’t uncommon for some of Carter-Williams’ hoops buddies to show up, too. Marcus and Max shared the court with McDonald’s All-American Ricky Ledo, eventual lottery pick Nerlens Noel and future Iowa State star Georges Niang.
“We used to have 10-hour days out there,” Marcus said. “The best days.”
The passion hasn’t dissipated.
But these days, there’s more on the line.
Zegarowski is leading a Creighton squad that hopes to cap an impressive two-year run with a memorable March performance. The Jays open the NCAA tournament Saturday as a No. 5 seed. They’ll play No. 12 seed UC Santa Barbara.
Zegarowski’s a two-time all-conference performer and a career 1,000-point scorer. He’ll have a decision to make at the end of the year — NBA scouts are watching closely this month.
There are heightened expectations from outsiders now, a certain standard folks expect Zegarowski to meet.
And he can sense that, although it’s not altering his mentality.
He’s still able to tap into those feelings that motivated him back when he had just three scholarship offers heading into his final summer of AAU ball.
After his first breakout game as a freshman at Creighton, Zegarowski stayed late to get more shots up inside an empty CHI Health Center. He almost seemed to resent the praise he received after he had 11 points, six assists and five boards.
“I don’t want nobody to give me a pat on the back,” Zegarowski said a few weeks later.
Because there’s more work to do and more games to win, he said.
Little has changed. Earlier this season, Zegarowski finished with 20 points and five assists in a win at St. John’s, perhaps his best showing to that point following offseason surgery. One day later, during an interview from the team bus, he didn’t really want to talk about the game.
He was looking ahead, already thinking about the next stage in his progression.
“I hate to say it, but I want to be perfect every game,” Zegarowski said. “That’s who I am. I know that’s impossible. But I just try to continue to work hard and have the most fun I can have. Everything else will take care of itself.”
