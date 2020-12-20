Creighton outlasts Connecticut in overtime to win a grind-it-out battle

Senior Damien Jefferson tied the game with a short jump shot at the buzzer to force overtime and Creighton outlasted Connecticut during the extra period, earning a 76-74 win in a grind-it-out battle Sunday.

The Jays shot a season-low 41.5% from the floor. After halftime, they made just three of their 18 3-point tries. They dealt with foul trouble throughout. Their top player, Marcus Zegarowski, did not have his best day — 4 of 14 from the floor and five turnovers. And Connecticut's James Bouknight went for 40 points.

But CU made the key plays in the end.

Senior Denzel Mahoney’s driving layup put the Jays ahead for good at 69-68 with three minutes left in overtime. Junior Christian Bishop finished off a lob pass from Zegarowski to extend the lead to 71-68 with 51 seconds left.

No. 9 Creighton (6-2, 2-1) made enough free throws from there to seal the win. CU also held UConn (3-1, 0-1) to 3 of 12 shooting in the extra period.

It certainly took guts and grit — and some good fortune — for the Jays to pull this one out.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They trailed for much of the second half, never able to find a rhythm offensively against the long and aggressive Husky defenders. UConn led 64-61 with one minute left.