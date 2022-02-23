Creighton overcomes loss of point guard Ryan Nembhard to defeat St. John's

On an emotional night when Creighton lost its point guard, the Bluejays dug deep to find a way to win their sixth straight, edging St. John's 81-78 Wednesday.

Ryan Nembhard suffered a serious right arm injury with just under 13 minutes left with the Jays down by one. But Creighton held St. John's to two points over the final 3:15 to improve to 11-5 in the Big East and remain tied for third place.

"I wish every one of our fans had the opportunity to experience what I experienced in those huddles tonight," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said on his postgame radio interview. "There was a belief in one another and a desire to fight for their brother."

Nembhard, who was named the Big East freshman of the week Monday, suffered the injury when he reached to steal a pass at the midcourt and his arm hit St. John's guard Posh Alexander.

Nembhard was tended to on the floor and left with his hand heavily wrapped.

Creighton freshman Trey Alexander stepped in at the point and played his best half of the season, scoring all of his career-high 16 points after halftime. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

"It was hard definitely for me," Alexander said of Nembhard's injury. "For someone you work out with everyday and create a special bond, it was hard to see."

Creighton took the lead for good at 77-76 on a layup with 2:01 left by Arthur Kaluma, who himself was making his return for an injury. He finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes.

A putback by Ryan Hawkins with 48 seconds left extended the margin to 79-76. St. John's scored with 23 seconds left and had a chance to regain the lead, but CU made a stop as Ryan Kalkbrenner grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 5.3 seconds left. He calmly hit two free throws.

St. John's then threw away its inbounds pass and Creighton had a chance to ice the win. But after Alex O'Connell missed a 1-and-1, St. John's attempted a 28-footer at the buzzer that bounced off the rim.

It was a win McDermott will remember for a long time.

"It's very seldom that you see a group of guys come together against incredibly long odds and just find a way," McDermott said. "This group did it."

Hawkins led the Jays with 25 points and 12 rebounds, while Kalkbrenner added 19 points and seven rebounds. Hawkins has four double-doubles during the winning streak.

McDermott added it was key how the Jays defended Julian Champagnie, the leading scorer in the Big East. The St. John's junior was held to eight points — 11 below his average — on 3-of-16 shooting.

Creighton (19-8) is tied with UConn for third place in the league standings. Creighton will play at leader Providence on Saturday.

