Creighton overcomes scoring slump, wins defensive battle against Butler

Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard made the go-ahead layup with 32 seconds left to lift the Jays to a 54-52 win over Butler in another grueling defensive battle Tuesday night.
Nembhard's driving bucket came after the Bulldogs had erased an eight-point deficit while CU suffered through a lengthy scoring slump — it went nearly nine minutes without a field goal and managed just three free throws during that span.
Yet Creighton (14-8, 6-5) found a way to survive.
It needed two key defensive stops after Nembhard's bucket, too.
Butler's Jayden Taylor, whose layup moments earlier had briefly given his team a late lead, missed a step-back jumper on the baseline. The rebound went to the Jays but Nembhard only went 1 of 2 at the line with eight seconds left.
But on the Bulldogs' last possession, sophomore Ryan Kalkbrenner blocked Aaron Thompson's pullup floater in the lane. And the buzzer sounded to seal CU's victory.
The win marked Creighton's seventh consecutive victory over Butler inside the CHI Health Center.
And the Jays needed it.
For momentum. For confidence. And for its NCAA tournament profile.
The Jays already have two losses that the selection committee will perceive as blemishes on the resume — Arizona State at home and Butler on the road. They don't want to pick up a third.
The players talked this week about the importance of picking up wins at this point in the season, particularly as the schedule lightens for a four-game stretch against the three teams at the bottom of the Big East schedule.
And they looked like a motivated group after halftime.
But they just had trouble pulling away. Credit Butler for that.
The action was bruising all night — dribblers got slapped across their arms and their faces and bodies collided mid-air and then crashed to the floor. Cutters were held. Rebounders were shoved. Nothing was easy.
That's been the blueprint that league opponents have tried to use against Creighton this year.
This time, the Jays were able to hold their ground.
Creighton did have to come from behind, trailing by four points at halftime. And it did have to suffer through a five-minute scoring drought late in the second half -- the field goal drought lasted more than eight minutes until Nembhard's winning bucket.
But CU found a way to celebrate in the end.
Senior Ryan Hawkins, who finished with 15 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers and converted a layup over a four-possession stretch to push Creighton lead to 48-40 with 9:10 remaining. Freshman Arthur Kaluma, who left for a stretch with a knee injury, also gave his team a big lift with 16 points and seven rebounds.
