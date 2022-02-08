Creighton overcomes scoring slump, wins defensive battle against Butler

The Jays already have two losses that the selection committee will perceive as blemishes on the resume — Arizona State at home and Butler on the road. They don't want to pick up a third.

The players talked this week about the importance of picking up wins at this point in the season, particularly as the schedule lightens for a four-game stretch against the three teams at the bottom of the Big East schedule.

And they looked like a motivated group after halftime.

But they just had trouble pulling away. Credit Butler for that.

The action was bruising all night — dribblers got slapped across their arms and their faces and bodies collided mid-air and then crashed to the floor. Cutters were held. Rebounders were shoved. Nothing was easy.

That's been the blueprint that league opponents have tried to use against Creighton this year.

This time, the Jays were able to hold their ground.