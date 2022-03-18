Creighton overcomes slow start to down Colorado in first round of NCAA tournament

IOWA CITY — A fast-paced, physical battle of two CUs went blue.

The Creighton women’s basketball team overcame a slow start — and withstood a career performance from Colorado point guard Jaylyn Sherrod — to beat the Buffaloes 84-74 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday.

The 10th-seeded Bluejays advanced to Sunday’s second round, likely to play subregional host Iowa, which tipped off to a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena after Creighton’s win. The Jays will likely have to find a way to handle the heat of that atmosphere and Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark.

At least they’ll have practice. Seventh-seeded Colorado missed a lot of shots, but pressured Creighton (21-9) into 14 turnovers. When the Jays took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes applied full-court pressure and quickly cut the advantage to two.

Sophomores Morgan Maly — who scored a team-high 20 points — and Molly Mogensen answered; Mogensen in particular did. She had 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, repeatedly beating Colorado’s defense to the rim with several of the Jays’ 17 layups.

That duo — and Creighton’s late-game poise — was enough to hold off Colorado (22-9), which got 27 from Brown — who normally averages 7.5 points per game — 15 from Mya Hollingshed and 12 from Quay Miller.

With its patient, post-centric offense, Colorado started the game on 7-0 run with Sherrod twice getting to the basket for layups. Once the Buffaloes got their guards going, post Quay Miller soon followed; Colorado scored 24 first-half points in the paint. Miller had eight of them.

The Buffaloes’ extended, aggressive man-to-man defense initially gave the Jays fits, too, as they struggled to beat pressure beyond the 3-point line. A team that rarely commits turnovers hurried into eight of them in the first half. Rembao dribbled a ball off her foot. Carly Bachelor lost a ball right into the Buff bench. Passes went awry. With 5:42 left in the first half, Colorado turned the Jay errors into a 27-21 lead.

Creighton found its footing with a 15-4 run after that.

Back-to-back hoops by Maly — a baby hook and a putback — cut Colorado’s lead to two. Jensen tied it on a drive. When the Buffaloes answered with four straight of their own, the Bluejays finished the half on a 9-0 run keyed by a Emma Ronsiek basket, her subsequent steal and, with four seconds before halftime, Maly’s 3-pointer from the left elbow for a 36-31 advantage.

Creighton had the first-half lead for all of 24 seconds.

Sherrod and the Buffs started the second half with a quick punch again, tying the game 41-41 with a steal and layup. Platteview grad Payton Brotzki scored five during the Jays’ 9-1 run. With Maly’s second 3-pointer of the game, Creighton took a 61-53 lead into the fourth quarter.

Colorado slapped on the full-court pressure. Sherrod hit two layups and Miller made four straight free throws to bring the Buffs to 63-61. Over the next three minutes, Creighton’s 7-0 run including two Maly free throws, five points from Mogensen and five missed shots from Colorado.

