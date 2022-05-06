Creighton parts ways with softball coach Brent Vigness

Brent Vigness has spent 29 years as Creighton's softball coach, but Athletic Director Marcus Blossom announced Friday that the Bluejays are making a change.

Vigness, just the second coach in program history, compiled an 819-637-3 career record since he was hired in 1993.

"I am so grateful and appreciative that for the last 29 years I've been able to call Creighton University home," Vigness said in a release. "I have been blessed to work with outstanding co-workers, excellent assistant coaches and incredible student-athletes throughout my time as a Bluejay."

Under Vigness, Creighton was consistently one of the top programs in the Missouri Valley Conference. CU won seven Valley regular-season titles and went to the NCAA tournament seven times from 1999 to 2010.

He also coached several award winners in the league, including four Valley players of the year and five pitchers of the year.

But since joining the Big East, Creighton hasn't been able to sustain that success.

The Jays had two winning seasons the past six years. Creighton had a 14-14 record in 2021, when the Bluejays canceled the remainder of their season due to COVID-19 issues within the program.

This season, Creighton was 14-12 April 1 before a 14-game losing streak. The Jays ended 15-27 with a 5-17 conference record and missed the Big East tournament.

“We thank Brent for his 29 years of dedicated service to Creighton University and our softball program. … We wish him well on the next chapter of his coaching career,” Blossom said in a release.

Blossom said Creighton will conduct a search to replace Vigness, while Nicole Newman will serve as interim head coach.​