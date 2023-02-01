Creighton picks up fifth straight win by defeating Georgetown on the road

Creighton men’s basketball has harped on playing the entirety of games, not wasting possessions and playing 40 minutes. Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas stood to learn a thing or two from CU entering Wednesday’s game.

Despite giving the Hoyas several chances to make things more than interesting, Creighton ultimately outlasted them en route to a 63-53 win at Capital One Arena.

Beauty is subjective, solely falling in the eyes of the beholder. But the Jays’ low-scoring Wednesday win — their 63 points was the lowest they’ve scored in any win all season — likely isn’t the first thought when considering the definition.

Creighton shot just 38% from the field. It went 8 for 29 from 3. It produced zero bench points. Not exactly a concoction for success, but the Jays did just enough of what Sean Miller was raving about this past Saturday to pull away from the mediocre Hoyas: Defense.

Through the first 20 minutes, Georgetown attempted just five 3s, making two. The rest of the shots that accounted for their 26% from the field in the first half? Mostly composed of more than enough ill-advised midrange jumpers to give coach Patrick Ewing scabs from scratching his head.

Somewhat by design, otherwise due to Ryan Kalkbrenner and what Creighton’s defense allows.

Georgetown’s initial sign of life, which came from its overly aggressive helpside defense, saw it take an early lead while the Jays struggled to push back while missing reads.

The Hoyas were never going to bury the Jays from deep, with just 23.9% of their scoring coming from 3 entering Wednesday’s game — good enough to sit at 333rd in all of Division I.

When Creighton got settled in on the defensive end, Georgetown closed the half just 1 of 15 for the half.

The Jays kept things likely too close for comfort at times for coach Greg McDermott. Much of that was behind an offense that appeared night and day at times. During its first-half run, it enjoyed possessions where the ball flew around from side to side, evading Georgetown’s help defense and exhausting it along the way.

In the second half, the Jays threatened to allow the Hoyas to come within a single possession through dry spells where the ball stuck or their actions seemingly weren’t as fluid.

But behind its defense, it couldn’t help but outlast the Hoyas after holding Georgetown's starting guards, Primo Spears and Brandon Murray, to 9-of-32 shooting. The Jays advanced to 8-3 in Big East play.

