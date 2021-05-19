Creighton plans full capacity crowds for men's basketball at CHI Health Center

Creighton informed season ticket holders Wednesday that it plans to host full capacity crowds for men's basketball games at the CHI Health Center next season.

CU also announced that it will not be raising season ticket prices or increasing the per-seat donation requirements.

Health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 forced the Jays to adopt a limited attendance policy this past season — they played their first five home games without fans and sold no more than 15% of tickets for any of the nine contests after that. The largest announced crowd was 2,544 for an 86-70 win over No. 5 Villanova.

Creighton officials, in conjunction with the Douglas County Health Department, made the decision last year to limit the crowd size. They hope that won't be necessary next season.

Their Wednesday correspondence to season ticket holders did indicate that there still could be more changes to the men's hoops attendance policy as the summer unfolds. The start of the 2021-22 season is still six months away.

Creighton has not released its nonconference schedule. But CU is expected to play home games against Arizona State and an unnamed Big 12 opponent. It'll also have 10 home games against Big East foes.